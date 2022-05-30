ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aunt Rosie’s teeth stolen from Freestone County Historical Museum

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – A theft has occurred at the Freestone County Historical Museum in Fairfield.

The Museum posted on social media Friday that Aunt Rosie’s teeth and a metal pill box have been stolen from its Littlejohn House Collection. It is asking for those responsible to please return these items with “no questions asked.”

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office also posted abot the theft on social media Friday – saying the Museum is “one that many many folks have been involved in, and many folks shared historical family items and memories with the museum that helped create our county where it is today. These items mean a great deal to our museum and to the families. They mean a great deal to our history.”

The Sheriff’s Office goes on to say for those responsible to “do the right thing by returning the items back to the museum.”

