ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Louisiana man dies in Kansas I-70 crash

By Stephanie Nutt
cenlanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Lousiana died Saturday while driving in Kansas.. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
RAYNE, LA
cw39.com

Oklahoma authorities release name of drowning victim

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son. Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County. The father jumped into the waters to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS19

East Texas woman charged for murder in Louisiana

An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Traffic Accident#Ksnw#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Khp
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Monroe man killed in Ouachita Parish crash

A 77-year-old Monroe man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police Troop F reported troopers responded to the crash on La. Highway 617 (Thomas Road) south of La. Highway 838 near West Monroe. The crash claimed the life of Prince L. Sparks of Monroe.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KAKE TV

Driver dies in crash after hitting semi truck head-on

A driver dies in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in north-central Kansas. Aaron Bostick was heading west on I-70, southeast of the City of Russell in Russell County. He lost control of his vehicle, went across the median and into oncoming traffic, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. He hit a semi truck coming in the other direction.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417. Batchelor – The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., in reference to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near LA 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Detectives arrived on the scene and discovered an unidentified deceased female in a decomposed state. Technicians from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab assisted detectives in processing the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy