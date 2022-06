John 17:9, “I pray for them. I am not praying for the world, but for those you have given me, for they are yours.”. We all know Jesus prayed, and prayed often. We read about him getting up early and going off alone to pray, the disciples asked him to teach them to pray, he tells them he has prayed for them. So this is really not a surprise to find Jesus praying here. But he is praying specifically for the men gathered with him in this upper room.

