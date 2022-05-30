Video: Models show Eastern Pacific hurricane could redevelop in Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific could potentially redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean this week.

Hurricane Agatha, located in the Eastern Pacific, is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane on Monday before making landfall in Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center upped the chance of redevelopment of the remnants from Agatha to 40%.

If the storm redevelops, it will be called Alex, which is the first name of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The European and Global Forecast System models are very different as to what happens with the storm.

The European model brings the storm closer to Florida. The GFS model brings the storm farther into the Atlantic Ocean, then toward the Carolinas.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue watching the storm to see if it will redevelop.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

