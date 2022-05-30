ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Argentina reports 2 cases of monkeypox

 2 days ago
Argentina has reported two cases of the monkeypox virus in men who had recently arrived from Spain, marking the first time the presence of the virus has been confirmed in Latin America during this latest outbreak.

A man from the province of Buenos Aires who had traveled to Spain has monkeypox as does a resident of Spain who had arrived in Argentina earlier in the week, the health ministry confirmed.

Argentina now becomes the latest country to confirm cases of monkeypox as part of a global outbreak that has seen the rare virus sprout up in several countries that are not usually known to have outbreaks.

