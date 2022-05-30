ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Nancy Pelosi’s husband was in car crash before his DUI arrest: cops

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQdFx_0fukV1bH00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Porsche-driving husband was involved in a two-vehicle crash in California before his weekend arrest for drunken driving , police have since revealed.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attempting to cross in Napa County’s State Route-29 in a 2021 Porsche late Saturday when he was in a collision with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBSzW_0fukV1bH00
Paul Pelosi was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

There were no reported injuries and the police report does not identify either driver as being at fault, CNN said .

However, the driver of the Jeep was not arrested, while Pelosi was busted at 11:44 p.m. and booked into the Napa County Detention Center, records show.

He was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the online booking report shows. Both charges are misdemeanors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YygAZ_0fukV1bH00
Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche collided with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep on Napa County’s State Route-29.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m. Sunday on $5,000 bail, the records show.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXuDf_0fukV1bH00 Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, 82, arrested for DUI

The former venture capitalist has been married to the House Speaker since 1963, and the couple has five children together. They split their time between Washington, DC, and San Francisco, close to where he was arrested.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” said her spokesperson, Drew Hammill.

With Post wires

Comments / 54

Bill Jones
2d ago

Let's see how this plays out....Either California's Governor will step in on The Big Guy Biden will ....nothing will come of this at all....Laws are only for the poor that can't pay....or the middle that can.

Reply(3)
42
Tammy Gould
2d ago

any other time anybody that was involved in an accident they would get a ticket if they were drunk or drinking they would be responsible for the accident but I guess Pelosi's husband is in a different category since he wasn't charged with the accident usually a drunk driver is charged with the accident if there is one but I guess he don't apply to this

Reply(5)
25
ld59
2d ago

here yah go,!! all you hard core dems,you should be so proud!!!! DO AS WE SAY NOT AS WE DO!!!!!! bet he was driving a GAS car !!!!!!

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

Capitol Police Officer Accused of Telling Jan. 6 Rioter to Delete Facebook Posts Says the Feds Didn’t Identify Which ‘Official Proceeding’ He Allegedly Tried to Obstruct

The Capitol Police officer who is accused encouraging someone to destroy evidence of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says that the charges against him should be dismissed because federal prosecutors haven’t actually identified the proceeding he was allegedly trying to obstruct. Michael Angelo Riley...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
Complex

Man Arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot After Frat Brother Tipped Off FBI

Fraternity brothers share an unbreakable bond, at least until you break into the U.S. Capitol and claim voter fraud. Last week, an Oklahoma man was arrested over his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, after one of his college fraternity brothers tipped off the FBI about Facebook posts he shared that appeared to be filmed from inside the Capitol, per the Huffington Post. Levi Roy Gable, 36, was subsequently hit with charges of illegally entering the Capitol and engaging in disruptive conduct.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oxygen

Utah Teen Dies Days After Allegedly Being Shot By Ex-Boyfriend In Murder-Suicide

A teenager who had been placed on life support after being shot in an alleged attempted murder-suicide has succumbed to her injuries. Springville Police received a request to perform a welfare check at 3:15 p.m. on May 18, according to Deseret News, and shortly thereafter found Lily Conroy, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said she was found in the front seat of a vehicle at Hobble Creek Park in Springville — less than an hour south of Salt Lake City — and was then airlifted to a local hospital and placed on life support.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Motorious

People Aren’t Stopping For Washington State Police

All of us have been on the road when some moron does something not only incredibly stupid but also super dangerous, only to wonder why cops don’t bust them. If you live in Washington state there’s a good explanation: police are almost powerless to stop criminals as they run away. Many suspects fleeing from law enforcement are behind the wheel of stolen cars, so running the tags won’t lead to a capture.
Rolling Stone

Fake Hitler Going to Real Jail

Click here to read the full article. A Jan. 6 rioter who claimed he didn’t know Congress conducted its business at the U.S. Capitol despite being a self-described history buff was found guilty on Friday of all five counts against him, NBC News reported. One such charge was a felony for obstructing an official proceeding. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli admitted he entered the Capitol that day, as he had posted videos of himself in the building on social media. But, he argued in court, he was unaware that members of Congress were meeting then. “I didn’t know the Capitol building was the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Uvalde shooting timeline exposes an ugly truth: The police have no legal duty to protect you

In the aftermath of the murder of 19 kids and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, the reports about what, exactly, the cops did that day are conflicting, to say the least. Initial reports claimed the police engaged in a firefight with the shooter before he entered the school, but now reports are that the gunman actually wandered around outside without challenge for 12 whole minutes. The story may very well change again by the time you're reading this, but one detail does seem to be coming into clear view: The shooter had about an hour inside the school with his victims before police finally shot him. Video and testimony show that parents were not only begging cops to do something but that when parents themselves tried to charge in, the cops held them back. At least one parent was handcuffed to keep him from charging into the school. On Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that at least 19 law enforcement officers stood in the hallway outside of the classroom at Robb Elementary for over 45 minutes as the gunman slaughtered students inside.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cnn#House#Jeep
BBC

Nelson cuckooing murder: 'Evil and manipulative bully' found guilty

An "evil and manipulative bully" who inflicted more than 160 injuries on a "vulnerable" man he had "cuckooed" has been found guilty of murder. Naeem Mustafa, 46, inflicted fatal injuries on Michael Brierley at the 48-year-old's bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on 8 November 2021. Lancashire Police said Mustafa, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy