Nancy Pelosi’s husband was in car crash before his DUI arrest: cops

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Porsche-driving husband was involved in a two-vehicle crash in California before his weekend arrest for drunken driving , police have since revealed.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attempting to cross in Napa County’s State Route-29 in a 2021 Porsche late Saturday when he was in a collision with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said.

Paul Pelosi was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

There were no reported injuries and the police report does not identify either driver as being at fault, CNN said .

However, the driver of the Jeep was not arrested, while Pelosi was busted at 11:44 p.m. and booked into the Napa County Detention Center, records show.

He was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the online booking report shows. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche collided with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep on Napa County’s State Route-29. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m. Sunday on $5,000 bail, the records show.

The former venture capitalist has been married to the House Speaker since 1963, and the couple has five children together. They split their time between Washington, DC, and San Francisco, close to where he was arrested.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” said her spokesperson, Drew Hammill.

With Post wires