Shopper Blog: Hit the water June 11 for Tennessee River paddle-off and cleanup

SOUTH KNOXVILLE

Hit the water June 11 for Tennessee River paddle-off and cleanup

Ali James, Shopper News

The fourth annual Cheers to Clean Water: Tennessee River Paddle Off and Cleanup will take to the water again at Suttree Landing park on Saturday, June 11.

People can sign up to race or participate in a cleanup crew. “We do both a land trash pickup and a river pickup,” said Haley Michael-Lee, a CAC Americorps member currently working for the Water Quality Forum.

“It makes people aware of how much trash ends up in the river.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a kayak, canoe, or paddle board to take part in the race or reserve a rental in advance.

“Tennessee RiverLine is letting us borrow their kayaks for cleanup purposes,” said Michael-Lee. “If you are racing and need to rent one, they cost $15 to do that.”

Activities start at the Suttree Landing boat launch. “It helps increase awareness of the water, the recreational purposes and water quality in general,” Michael-Lee said. “Once you are on the water and you enjoy it, you want to take better care of the water.”

Stephanie Carlson, a Knox County employee at the time, started the event as a 5K run/walk in 2017. In 2019 it transitioned to the blueways of Knoxville.

This year the Water Quality Forum, a coalition of diverse partners working together to keep East Tennessee waters clean, has taken over the event as a fundraiser.

“We do a big field trip called WaterFest at Ijams for 800 students (kindergarten through third grade) and introduce them to water science concepts and engage them in hands-on activities that teach them about their local water resources and how to protect them,” Michael-Lee said.

The Cheers to Clean Water fundraiser has really grown, she said. “Earthadelic has been really involved. We have a bunch of great people from Ijams, the City of Knoxville Waste Department and Ijams River Captain that work hard to continue to grow it.”

To keep everyone safe, motorboats will be patrolling the area and EMS will be in attendance.

“It is probably the safest a first-time kayaker can be,” said Michael-Lee. “There will be people to help you get in and out of the water.”

There are two routes for the race, one is to the western tip of Dickinson Island and the other goes up and around Dickinson Island.

“For the cleanup they paddle in the opposite direction of the race,” said Michael-Lee.

Celebration at Suttree Landing Park

“Once the race is complete, we have rented out the lawn space at Suttree Landing,” said Michael-Lee. “We will have a food truck, a snow-cone truck, axe throwing, yard games, rain barrels painted by different artists to be auctioned off, vendors, kids’ activities, Grey Ridge Ramblers, and a bunch of craft beer vendors.”

Event registration is open online until June 10 at https://www.paddlesignup.com/Race/TN/Knoxville/CheerstoCleanWaterTennesseeRiverPaddleOffandCleanUp.

In-person registration is available only on the day of the event. Email in advance to reserve a watercraft if necessary.

Full registration costs $35 per person and includes race entry, a waterproof cellphone bag, a 16-ounce steel cup and two drink tickets. There are ticket options for race-only, celebration and brews and for kids 12 and under. Entry into the celebration or to participate in the cleanup is free.

Cheers to Clean Water: Tennessee River Paddle Off and Cleanup is a rain or shine event, but if there is severe weather, boaters will be required to get off the water as quickly as possible.

Parking is limited; organizers recommend carpooling, cycling or walking to the event. There is a free lot at 2011 Kay Street under the James White overpass, less than a mile from the event.

FARRAGUT

Carl Cowan Park hosts first Spring Lawn Games Festival

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

Carl Cowan Park was the place to be May 22. Most of the crew at Knox County Parks and Rec were on hand to make sure the first Spring Lawn Games Festival was fun for everyone.

The park features plenty of play space, a paved loop trail, sports fields, a playground and a splash pad. It also has a beautiful trail for viewing songbirds and waterfowl and connects to nearby Admiral Farragut Park.

Knox County Parks and Rec staff did a great job planning for all aspects of family fun.

CJ’s Taco’s and Gelato Brothers were there with something yummy for the tummy.

Harley Boyatt and Steve Powell with B97.5 radio station got the party started with pop music. Powell was an old hand at cornhole and challenged many to a game as did Democratic Senate candidate for District 2 Mark Harmon, who was there to press the flesh for his campaign.

There was a lawn game for everyone, from Ladder Ball to Jenga, to Four Square to Ring Toss for the little ones. There were even a few clever games for the older kids such as tossing a Frisbee to knock over a water bottle stuck to a post. It was harder than it seemed.

Game participants were given 50 cent tokens to shop at the Market Square Farmers Market.

“We’re very excited to bring this event to the community,” said Troy Fleming, assistant director of recreation. “Most of the time, we’re known for sports, but we’re more than that.

“We try to bring a major fun and exciting event every quarter to bring together the communities to get to know each other.

“The first Spring Lawn Games Festival is just a great time to come out an enjoy Carl Cowan park, and enjoy time with family and friends. It’s a time for everyone to get outside and detox from a long school year.

“We have games for every age group and plenty of staff to help out. We’ve been looking forward to this event, too,” Fleming said.

He said the Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat was so successful last year at John Tarleton Park that they plan a repeat performance this fall. In the meantime, they will have plenty of things to do during the summer at various parks around Knox County.

Info: www.knoxcounty.org/parks.

BEARDEN

Leslie Smenner will miss Cedar Bluff Elementary

John Shearer, Shopper News

Cedar Bluff Elementary teacher Leslie Smenner has been teaching fourth graders to concentrate on numbers in recent years, but she recently decided to focus on one numeral herself to make the bittersweet decision to retire.

Since she is now 65, the traditional retirement age for many jobs, she is stepping away from teaching to enjoy the relaxing side of life a little more. But she says she leaves with great feelings of satisfaction regarding her career and profession.

“I don’t feel like I am burned out, but I think it is time,” she said during a recent phone interview as her final days at the West Knoxville school were winding down. “I am going to slow down and play a little more.”

In contrast to many educators, Smenner did not teach for 30 straight years and then retire. Instead, she took some time off at one point to raise three daughters.

But she always knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was a high school lifeguard and found enjoyment in teaching swim lessons.

Her complete education career had a more circuitous journey than straight down a swim lane, however. After spending her early years in Chattanooga, where she remembered attending the still-open DuPont Elementary there, she moved with her father’s work to Pennsylvania and then Ohio.

After attending the small liberal arts school, Wittenberg College, in Ohio, she taught for two years before starting a family and becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Despite her enjoyment at mothering, she also felt the itch to continue doing some mentoring. So, when her youngest daughter was in the third grade, she started doing some long-term subbing while in Ohio, and eventually began teaching full time again. One of her students was the grandson of noted former hockey player Gordie Howe, and she remembers the family gave her a book about his life and career.

In 2006, she began teaching at Cedar Bluff Elementary after moving to Knoxville with her husband, Rick, who works in real estate and operates a title company.

She initially taught all subjects for fourth grade, but in the last five years has taught strictly math. "I’ve really enjoyed teaching at Cedar Bluff,” she said, adding that it has a great mix of children and that it reflects the real world in that it is like a melting pot of Knoxville. “I teach only math and have three great classes.”

She has also enjoyed working with the staff, she added.

Regarding her retirement, she plans to travel some, help her father with any needs he has, volunteer more at her church, and visit her three grandchildren in Atlanta. Smenner might even travel back to Cedar Bluff to do some substitute teaching.

Regardless, she has enjoyed her time as a full-time teacher, including trying to keep up with the younger teachers in adapting to all the technology when COVID-19 forced some online learning.

“It’s definitely been rewarding,” she said. “It’s kept me sharp as a teacher. You are always learning things. I’m going to miss that stimulation being retired.”

WORDS OF FAITH

Where is wisdom? And how do we avoid the foolishness?

John Tirro, Shopper News

We’re at a time, as a world, that requires wisdom.

That’s safe to say, because we’re always at such a time. It’s always the end of the world. The present moment is always rolling up like a scroll, disappearing into the past. A new heaven and a new earth are constantly becoming present.

The stakes of things are always high — and deep — but it’s easy to skip along the surface of life like a stone across a lake, at least until that moment when we lose momentum and plunge to the depths.

At this particular moment though, there’s so much access to "influencers" who tickle our ears, who sound sufficiently like us to give us a sense of recognition, of connection, that we can easily "echo chamber" our way to mistaking foolishness for wisdom. Our attention gets directed by institutions and individuals that do not have our best interests at heart, and where our attention goes, our resources soon follow.

So I’m thinking about wisdom and, in particular, Solomon. He’s an interesting case study who leads by both positive and negative example, which makes him a model of what scripture does generally. Sometimes it relays what people learned and chose to share over the centuries. Sometimes it shares the painful learning process.

The two most famous Solomon stories are early in his kingship, when Solomon asks God for wisdom, and when he uses that wisdom to reveal which of two women is an infant’s mother, by offering to divide the child in two, then giving the child to the one who would give it away rather than see it harmed.

Flowing from wisdom, Solomon amassed wealth and an immense number of alliances with foreign powers, each formalized through marriage, like 2,000 marriages, which led to religious confusion and a very complicated life by the end. Tradition credits him with writing most of Proverbs, as well as Ecclesiastes, the funny memoir of a tired king late in life, realizing a lot of what he spent time on was pointless. And yet, he built a great temple to God and a lot of infrastructure to support people’s prosperity.

Things I see in here, that I hope might be helpful in our time:

First, some wisdom comes as a straight up gift of God, and it’s a good gift to ask for.

Second, some wisdom you learn only by making mistakes, and that’s OK.

Third, if you’re trying to judge who should be given care of someone or something — a child, a church, a town, education, the ecology — look to who would rather lose the position than see the one cared for harmed.

Finally, from Ecclesiastes, the best things we do — singing together, praying together, talking together, sharing a meal — are inexpensive.

If you’re still reading this, I encourage you, engage with a wisdom tradition. Really plunge in. Be part of a praying, singing, mistake-making group that's sharing what it’s learning. Be part of the sharing and caring, there and beyond.

John Tirro is pastor of music and campus ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Info: sjlcknox.org.

POWELL

Third grade girls engineer a fix for playground flooding

Al Lesar, Shopper News

For some reason, the idea of a water magnet didn’t pan out.

Canopy? Nah, just made the problem worse.

A French drain? The rocks needed could be thrown or could be painful for the kindergarteners.

Julie Hooyman’s third grade science class had a dilemma on its hands.

Early last fall, Hooyman, finishing her sixth year at Powell Elementary School, challenged her class to take on a problem in the world. In the context of a third grader, a big piece of the world is located on the school’s playground.

The problem is: It’s almost always wet.

The playground is situated in a bowl, where water has a tendency to gather. The area that contains the playground equipment is almost always soft, but can handle the water.

Two areas on the periphery — one 17 feet x 30 feet, and the other 10 x 10 — are muddy even when it hadn’t rained for a while.

That became the target of the students’ attention. Kickball, football and baseball are impacted by the pools of water.

And the team of Alisson Rosas Leal and Noeleigh Wells, both of whom are 9 years old, came up with the solution.

Powell Elementary kids think while teacher facilitates

Hooyman did her best to facilitate the project, while letting Rosas Leal Alisson and Noeleigh be the scientists/engineers.

“They did their experiments and they had their failures,” said Hooyman. “I told them the different parts they had to have. I told them what they needed to do to meet the rubrics (of the project). Then, it was, ‘Here’s your Chromebooks.’”

The two young scientists giggled their way through the idea for the magnet for the water; they realized a canopy wouldn’t stop the ground from flooding; and the rocks needed for the French drain could be thrown or injure the young ones while playing.

“We did some experiments with the soil,” said Alisson. “There is a lot of clay, which doesn’t drain well. We did experiments with both sand and dirt and they both absorbed the water.”

That’s when the partners knew they were on to something.

“We figured while we were adding the sand and the dirt, we would angle those areas so the water would drain easier,” said Noeleigh. “First we’d flatten it, then angle it.”

Bermuda grass would be planted on top.

'A mini-engineer'

Seemed like a sound plan. Good enough for Hooyman to enter it in the elementary school division of the Tennessee Statewide Design Challenge.

The competition started out with 10,000 participants. Alisson and Noeleigh gave presentations for the region and state levels. They prepared a video and also did a presentation for the school’s PTA.

By winning the region competition, Alisson and Noeleigh were one of three state finalists. In mid-May, they found out they won the event.

“It made me feel like I’m a mini-engineer,” Alisson said. “We never gave up. It could be frustrating, but we kept trying new ideas.”

The cost of the project is expected to be about $900. The PTA said it will do what it can to get it done, but first approval must come from the Knox County Schools. Hope is that work could begin in September.

“The girls saw how important (the playground) is in the social and emotional needs for students,” Hooyman said. “There’s a need to focus on an energetic outlet for students.

“They recognized the problem and solved it.”

NORTH KNOXVILLE

A different ‘Snow White’ at Knoxville Children’s Theatre

Carol Z. Shane, Shopper News

This weekend, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present the opening performances of its live production of “Snow White,” adapted by J. Michael Stracznski.

This 1970s adaptation is different from the well-known 1937 Disney version.

“It’s kind of got a satirical, self-aware feeling to it. It’s a good vehicle for the kids to showcase comedy muscles," says director Chris McCreary, a professional actor/director who comes to Knoxville by way of Brooklyn, N.Y.

"Having that little twist on it has been a lot of fun. They’re getting to walk the grooves of traditional comedy; there’s a lot of ‘Who’s on First?’ energy. I don’t know if they’re aware of that, but it’s great to see. You’re not laughing because they’re kids and it’s so cute. This is legitimately funny, y’all!

“It’s not the traditional story, but we definitely hit those notes; it’ll check the boxes that you’re hoping for and be a refreshing take on it.”

The play will be performed by 14 talented young actors from ages 9 to 15.

Snow White will be played by KCT veteran Macy Moon, with the Prince portrayed by Patrick Harrison. They will be joined by KCT veteran Elliot Hager, who will play the Witch, with Lily Segars as The Mirror. Olivia Birkbeck will play the princess.

Joining the cast as dwarves are KCT veterans Katelyn Cass, Lucien Crane, Olivia Henderson, Hattie Perry, Ava Reagan and Ellery Wynn, and Cordelia Nelson as the old peasant woman. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Sybella Crane, who will portray Sleepy, and Katie Moon, who plays the Queen.

McCreary has already directed one play here — last year’s “Constellations” for the River & Rail Theatre. Along the way he made local theater connections, so when he and his wife, Sarah Hamilton, also a theater professional, found themselves in Knoxville during the pandemic, they decided to stay put.

McCreary joined the KCT Academy as an educator this spring at the request of its director, Emily Helton. “I’m really passionate about youth education and arts education,” says McCreary, “so when they asked me to direct I said I’d love to.”

Co-founded by Zack Allen in 2008, KCT is an education-based nonprofit local theatre company producing professional plays for children, by children. It is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.

“It’s just been a real privilege to work with these kids,” says McCreary. “They’re really bright. From my experience in working with professional actors, there hasn’t been that big of a difference! All I’m trying to get the adults to do is act more like the kids — ready, willing, passionate about what they’re doing. And it’s invigorated my own love of this art form, its legacy, and how talented they are. It’s really heartening.”

Knoxville Children’s Theatre’s production of “Snow White” will be performed June 3-19. Showtimes are as follows: Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 and 6 p.m.

For info and tickets, visit knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com.

FARRAGUT

LEGO lessons hidden in play at Karns Library

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

Karns Branch Library is slowly returning to regular programming, including the LEGO Club, held May 21.

Desk Assistant II Paula Davis said the LEGO Club is one of her favorite programs because she gets to see the kids being creative.

“The kids … and adults too … mom and dad are welcome to lend a hand to their kids … all seem to enjoy the LEGO Club. We have a ridiculous amount of LEGOs and the only limitation is imagination. I love to see all the creations come to life.”

“LEGOs speak to every child especially when they see how many we have. We have a whole big box of LEGO people, just people. So we have more than they would probably have at home. I think the kids can see the endless possibilities. We have about 15 containers of LEGOs.”

LEGOs bring out the creativity in a child, but they also teach the child to share. With thousands upon thousands of LEGO pieces, competition for a certain piece can easily be redirected.

There are many skill sets involved in LEGO play. There’s math and science, there’s understanding of space, and the physics of how to build things. There’s planning and testing. If the plan doesn’t work, try again. Those are invaluable lessons hidden in play.

The LEGO Club was made possible in 2018 with a generous donation from the Karns High School Alumni Class of 1968.

The LEGO Club was on hold during the pandemic, as was all group programming, but Davis and the rest of the staff made sure there was something fun for the kids to do at the library.

“We couldn’t have groups, so we made up To Go Crafts. We put everything needed for a fun craft in a paper bag and sent it home to be assembled. Of course, there was always a book or two to companion the craft,” Davis said.

The only bad thing about LEGO Club is the kids can’t take home their creations. The LEGOs stay at the library, but the creations are put on display for a month until the next LEGO Club.

Check out the online calendar for more programming coming soon.

Info: www.knoxlib.org.

POWELL

A banker in a sombrero gives Powell all the love

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Heating up a cold call has allowed Adrian Allman to find a niche in the Powell community.

When Allman took over as the manager of the Powell branch of First Horizon Bank on March 1, he immersed himself among the business people who make the tight-knit locale function so well.

“There are so many ‘mom and pops’ (businesses) that make this place great,” Allman said. “I see this as servant leadership. We want to help make the businesses a success, which will help make the branch a success.”

Just a couple months into the job, Allman, who lives in Powell, repped his clientele in a competition the bank had for the more than dozen branches in the Knoxville area. The focus of the event was to figure a way to present your community.

He put a notice out on the “I Love Powell” Facebook site looking for as many business cards from Powell merchants as possible. He took more than 25 cards that had been submitted and completely decorated a sombrero.

“We came in second,” Allman said. “It was just fun getting to know everyone and having them get to know me.”

Changing to 'banker's hours'

Allman hasn’t been a banker his entire professional life. He grew up in Durham, North Carolina, and was in management at a big box store.

“We’ve got a 4- and 7-year-old (boys) and I was missing time with them,” he said. “When we were working in the store, we’d talk about ‘banker’s hours.’ When I had the chance, I gave it a try.”

Allman had the chance two years ago when aging relatives in East Tennessee needed someone nearby. He thought that as long as he was changing scenery, it was a good time to change profession. He took the necessary classes, then found a home with First Horizon.

“I like to think of myself as the Santa Claus in (the Christmas classic movie) ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’” Allman said. “When someone came to him looking for something that his store didn’t offer, he referred them to a store that did have it.

“I’m here to help people. I’ll do my best to help them. But, if they could find what they’re looking for somewhere else, I’ll tell them.”

Regarding himself as a “people person,” he tries to see that “cold calls” don’t stay chilly very long.

“When I meet someone for the first time, there’s always something that we could share that’s in common,” Allman said. “If you can find common ground, the connection will heat up.”

Getting immersed in Powell

Allman began his introduction to Powell by joining the Powell Business and Professional Association, getting involved with the Easter Egg Hunt and the Flotilla.

While out and about in the community, he stumbled onto Billy Ratliff’s Tap 40.

“Every business has its specialty,” he said. “But Tap 40 is reasonably priced with an expanding menu. Who would have thought a place with all those different craft beers was just about 10 minutes from my house?”

One of Allman’s relatives loves Lincoln roses, which are hard to find.

“We have looked everywhere for Lincoln roses,” he said. “I go into Thress Nursery, and there they are.”

Those are just two examples of what Allman has found since March 1. Every time he makes a call, he finds something special.

“The important thing about Powell is to keep the small-town feel,” Allman said. “It’s something I understand and want to preserve.”

Knowing the community is a big part of serving it.

Happy Memorial Day!

OPINION

Tears of a hypocrite

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

It’s late in the evening and my husband and I are looking for something to watch. We scroll through the offerings on a couple of streaming services before we land on something we both want to see, a nature show about animals and national parks. I slide under the covers, snuggle with my great dane, Buttercup, and wait for the sight of wolf pups frolicking in the forest to help me relax.

But just as the playful pups are lulling me to sleep, the narrator comes on to say something about declining populations, shrinking habitats, and climate change. The next few minutes is an onslaught of ice caps melting, storms raging, and the planet suffering. Sleep will be a long time coming.

The next morning, when my husband and I are sipping coffee, we talk about how depressing nature programs have become. “When I was little,” my husband says wistfully, “I used to love watching ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.' Now it seems like every nature show is about the death of the planet. It’s disheartening.”

I tell him I’m glad we make contributions to organizations that promote conservation and help maintain our national parks. “You can’t give to every charity,” I say, “but I’m happy we do our part for the Earth.”

We spend the next few minutes talking about all the things we do to help the environment. My husband mentions his electric car and I say something about recycling. We talk about giving up plastic grocery bags and single-use plastic bottles. We pat ourselves on the back for buying natural insecticides and refillable plastic containers. We go on with our day feeling pretty good about ourselves and the small size of our environmental footprint.

But later that afternoon, my fingers find my phone and my Amazon account. I need some cedar planks for grilling and some washcloths to use at my folks’ house. I want another hummingbird feeder and some natural tick repellent.

I place my order, and when I’m finished, Amazon asks if I’d like to help save the planet by limiting my deliveries to once a week. I say yes, of course I want to save the planet and pat myself on the back one more time.

That’s when I realize what it means to have to fewer deliveries. It means I’d have to wait six days to get my bug spray. Six days to get those cedar planks and six days to get that bird feeder I was so excited to find.

I don’t want to wait a week. I want it now. I want everything I ordered in the one to two days I’ve grown accustomed to waiting. That’s what Amazon promises and I want my money’s worth.

So, I pick up my phone and change my settings. I’m relieved to see that my environmentally safe insect repellent and my bird feeder will be delivered the next day. But the irony isn’t lost on me.

I am part of the problem. While I might congratulate myself for refilling my soap bottle, I’m not willing to wait for the cedar planks I use for grilling. I’ve gotten so used to the convenience of online shopping that I brush aside the impact of the daily deliveries coming to my house.

It just goes to show two things can be true at the same time. You can care about the planet and your environmental footprint and still be a hypocrite. Even if animal documentaries make you cry.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com.

