Listen to John Wilkerson's final out of Tennessee baseball's SEC Tournament win over Florida

By Phil Kaplan, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Tennessee baseball won the SEC Tournament title with an 8-5 win Sunday over Florida in Hoover, Alabama.

It was Tennessee's first SEC Tournament title since 1995.

Maybe the most exciting part of the game if you were listening to the call on Tennessee radio was how play-by-play voice John Wilkerson called the final out with his traditional "Hello win column" signature phrase.

Here's Wilkerson's call on the final play of the game..

UT did not trail in the SEC Tournament, winning four games.

'IT IS MY LIFE': Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball are roaring into the NCAA Tournament

MORE: 'Adaptable' Chase Burns gives Tennessee baseball pitching an added postseason dimension

The Vols will learn their NCAA Tournament fate Monday in the selection show (noon ET, ESPN2).

Expect some more "Hello win column" as the No. 1 Vols (53-7) begin regional play at home at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Listen to John Wilkerson's final out of Tennessee baseball's SEC Tournament win over Florida

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s Bill Greason, oldest living Negro League player, has stories

The Rev. Bill Greason fought on Iwo Jima as a Montford Marine during World War II. After the war, he became an ace starter for the Birmingham Black Barons from 1948 to 1950. In 1948, he won two games in the playoffs against the Kansas City Monarchs, helping the Black Barons win the Negro American League pennant. Against the Homestead Grays, in the last Negro League World Series ever played, he started the only game of the series Birmingham would win. He later pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, played eight years in the high minors and served as a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham for many years. In 2012, he was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his military service. On Oct. 24, 2018, Greason spoke at the Negro Southern League Baseball Conference at Rickwood Field and took questions about his remarkable life. At 97, he is the oldest living veteran of the Negro Leagues and the third oldest major leaguer. Greason lives in Birmingham and is expected to appear at the Jerry Malloy Negro League Conference awards banquet June 4.
Clanton Advertiser

Martin honored as one of 50 legends at banquet

Chilton County native Wayne Martin will be honored as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the 50th annual ASWA convention and awards banquet on June 12 in Birmingham. Martin poured 48 years of service into the newspaper industry with 43 of those spent at The Birmingham News and 35 years as a sports writer.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Summer feeding programs available in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — School is out in most of central Alabama and many families are in need of extra food for their grade-school children. WVTM 13 has compiled a list of summer feeding programs in our area. Scroll down to find what's available near you. ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS. No...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Chris Sykes takes helm of Alabama Wildlife Center

After the unexpected passing of former Alabama Wildlife Center Executive Director Doug Adair in November, Chris Sykes was chosen to take over the role in early March. Sykes is a Tennessee native who moved to Birmingham in 2015 after serving five years in the United States Marine Corps. He has two master’s degrees — an MPA and MA — from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and has worked with several Birmingham nonprofit organizations prior to joining the AWC.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
