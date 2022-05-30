ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Cabell County Public Library announces summer reading program activity lineup

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cabell County Public Library has announced the activity lineup for its upcoming summer reading program.

The program, which will offer several “JAWSOME” activities under the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme, will begin on Monday, June 13, 2022, and will run through the remainder of June and through the month of July.

Among the exciting activities offered over the course of the program will be puzzles, crafts, movies, and more.

Those interested in signing up for the program can do so online here at the Cabell County Public Library website, or stop by the library itself to sign up. The Cabell County Public Library can be found at 455 Ninth St, Huntington, WV 25701, and can be reached by phone at (304) 528-5700.

A full activity schedule for Cabell County Public LIbrary’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program can be seen below,

Monday, June 13 – Summer Lunch Program Begins 11:30am – 12:30pm, Summer Reading Kick Off 2:00pm, Teen Game Night 6:00pm

Wednesday, June 15 – Ocean Explorers Toddler Time “Under the Sea” 10:30am, Big Splash Book Club 2:30pm

Thursday, June 16 – Sea Creature Cartooning 10:00am, Creative Cove, Mini Aquarium 3:00pm

Friday, June 17 – Father’s Day Craft 2:00pm

Saturday, June 18 – Sail Into Saturday Craft 11:00am

Monday, June 20 – Marine Movie Theater 10:00am

Tuesday, June 21 – Daycare Story Time 10:00am, Puzzle Club 3:00pm

Wednesday, June 22 – No Toddler Time, Dr. Discoveries Wild Animal Show 9:30am Ritter Park Playground Shelter

Thursday, June 23 – Crafts by the Coral Reef, Spongebob Spectacular 11:00am, Creative Cove, Make a Boat 3:00pm

Friday, June 24 – Play-Doh Play-Date 10:00am, Pirate Party 4:00pm

Saturday, June 25 – Sail into Saturday Sensory Day 11:00am

Monday, June 27 – Marine Movie Theater 10:00am, Teen Night Paint & Sip 6:00pm

Tuesday, June 28 – Crafts by the Coral Reef, Colorful Seahorses 11:00am, Puzzle Club 3:00pm

Wednesday, June 29 – Ocean Explorers, Toddler Time “Clawsome Crabs” 10:30am, Big Splash Book Club 2:30pm

Thursday, June 30 – Creative Cove, Fun with Cooking 3:00pm

Friday, July 1 – 4th of July Celebration 4:00pm

Monday, July 4 – LIBRARY CLOSED

Tuesday, July 5 – Puzzle Club 3:00pm

Wednesday, July 6 – Ocean Explorers, Toddler Time, Sea Creatures 10:30am

Thursday, July 7 – Family Game Day 1:00pm, Creative Cove, Paper Octopus 3:00pm

Friday, July 8 – Crafts by the Coral Reef, Sea Creature, Paper Bag Puppet 11:00am

Saturday, July 9 – Sail into Saturday, Craft 11:00am

Monday, July 11 – Marine Movie Theater Shark Show 10:00am, Teen Night TikTok Challenge 6:00pm

Tuesday, July 12 – Shark Bait 2:00pm, Puzzle Club 3:00pm

Wednesday, July 13 – Ocean Explorers, Toddler Time, Shark Attack 10:30am, Big Splash Book Club 2:30pm

Thursday, July 14 – Shark Craft 10:00am, Creative Cove, Painting 3:00pm

Friday, July 15 – Searching for Shark Teeth 2:00pm

Saturday, July 16 – Sail into Saturday, Sensory Day 11:00am

Monday, July 18 – Marine Movie Theater 10:00am, Play-Doh Play-Date 3:00pm

Tuesday, July 19 – Daycare Story Time 10:00am, Puzzle Club 3:00pm

Wednesday, July 20 – Ocean Explorers, Toddler Time, Plundering Pirates 10:30am

Thursday, July 21 – Celebrate Parents & Guardians Day 10:00am

Friday, July 22 – Aloha! Luau Party 4:00pm

Monday, July 25 – Marine Movie Theater 10:00am

Tuesday, July 26 – Crafts by the Coral Reef, Mermaid Mania 11:00am

Wednesday, July 27 – Ocean Explorers, Toddler Time, Magical Mermaids 10:30am

Thursday, July 28 – Creative Cove, Science in the Sea 3:00pm

Friday, July 29 – Pool Party – Check with your local librarian for details 6:00pm – 8:00pm

