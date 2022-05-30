Salvation Army serving two free hot meals a day in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — CR Pride will be hosting the first Pride parade in Cedar Rapids this weekend. It will kick off downtown at 1 pm on Saturday June 4th. The parade will start near the corner of 3rd St and 10th Ave SE, heading south on 3rd St and then west on 16th Ave ending near Kickstand.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Living Lands and Water will be giving away free oak trees this week in Cedar Rapids. You can click this link and sign up to pick up a free tree Thursday, June 2nd. Trees can be picked up from 9 am to...
The Cedar Rapids and Marion Hy-Vee Food Stores and Drugstores presented checks Tuesday morning to 89 area schools that participated in the 2021-22 Hy-Vee Cash 4 Students Program. This fundraising program allows schools to earn money by saving Hy-Vee receipts. In total, more than $69,000 was handed out to local...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Pride Month begins today and Iowa City has free yard signs for you to display at your home. The signs are available at the front desk at City Hall from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Iowa City Pride will...
On Wednesday, BBQ master Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray's Q Shack, served up food for kids at Johnson STEAM Academy. This marked the last day of classes for the school year. He says, “It was something I wish someone did for me when I was in school, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. But now I’m in a position to do something for the kids myself.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Following months of diligent recruiting efforts by City staff to combat a lifeguard shortage, the City of Cedar Rapids announced four municipal pools will open on Saturday, June 4. The city says this is a "substantial accomplishment" as pool operations in many...
Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
Another month in the Quad Cities means another chance to try new spots. If you and the family, or your group of friends are looking for some awesome new spots then you're in luck! The last month has seen some major openings. Spring as a whole has been great for the Quad Cities when it comes to food.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning June 1, the Humane Society of Scott County will no longer be labeling dogs based on the breeds the humane society thinks the dogs look like. The humane society said there are just as many breed typecasts as there are breeds. While the breeds are...
When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a large fire at the Dairy Queen on the corner of Wilson Avenue and Bowling St SW at 12:37p.m. Wednesday,. When firefighters arrived they entered through the rear door and were able to reach the upper loft of the building. Crews were quickly forced to...
Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
Over the last 2-3 years, throughout the pandemic and staff/supply shortages, we've heard about so many businesses being forced to close their doors or shifting their business models to keep up with the changing economic climate. A handful of them have simply decided this is an excellent time to move on and explore other endeavors. This is the case with the First Avenue Wine House in Cedar Rapids which recently announced on Facebook, that as of June 24th, they will close for good, saying:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An annual event to mark Memorial Day in Cedar Rapids was moved indoors Monday morning. The event normally held at Veterans Memorial was moved to the Veterans Coliseum in downtown Cedar Rapids. The change in location gave attendees a chance to see the memorials and museum pieced house on Mays Island. Among them the famed memorial window painted by legendary artist Grant Wood in 1927, and the eternal flame which sits atop the building, installed in 2000.
Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
Folks over in Central City have a reason to celebrate this week! According to Facebook, the once popular Stove House Family Restaurant is ready to make a comeback!. Back in the summer of 2020, Stove House Family Restaurant, located at 2 Al Waterhouse Ave in Central City, officially closed its doors to customers. Less than two years later, new owners are ready to breathe new life into the restaurant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt, but six people were displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Cedar Rapids Tuesday evening. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke with smoke alarms going off in the apartment around 7 pm in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE.
Ask anyone who works in the restaurant industry and they'll tell you that these are difficult times. A lack of workers coupled with ongoing supply chain issues means that sometimes customers will have a less than ideal dining experience. Yes, your patience may be tested. But rest assured that restaurant owners and servers are just as frustrated as you are! And it certainly doesn't give you the right to treat your server rudely.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids municipal pool swimming season began this weekend with the opening of Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Previously, the Parks and Recreation Department planned to open Noelridge Aquatic Center, but changed to Cherry Hill due to a mechanical issue at Noelridge.
