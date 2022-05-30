Danish smørrebrød, Vietnamese salad rolls, scotch eggs – the 20 best recipes for eating outdoors
A feast of easy outdoor eating. Perfect for you, for friends, for family. For the Jubilee weekend if the weather holds. Alfresco recipes to be maybe mixed and matched, eaten together anywhere. Presenting smørrebrød from Trine Hahnemann, summer rolls from Uyen Luu, a sunshine salad from Yasmin Khan. There’s Nathan Outlaw’s barbecued mackerel, Tom Kerridge’s pork burgers and Samin Nosrat’s kufte kebabs. To finish: Simon Hopkinson’s gooseberry pie or Nigel Slater’s luscious ice-cream sandwiches. Perhaps bring sunscreen, just in case.
Summer smørrebrød by Trine Hahnemann (pictured above)
Open sandwiches can be topped with anything, but seasonal ingredients such as radishes, pea shoots, new potatoes and tomatoes have the best flavours
Filled with fresh leaves and herbs, plus Vietnamese specialities such as pork or prawns, these rolls can be as simple or as inventive as you like
The perfect outdoor snack, this recipe has a soft, self-saucing yolk and the deep flavour of black pudding-studded sausage meat
Mackerel is one of the best fish to barbecue, and a salad of zingy citrus, chilli and sweet fennel is the perfect accompaniment
Perfect for picnics or packed lunches, the freshness of the cucumber yoghurt adds a zing to the meatiness of the lentil filling
Inspired by the bounty of Cyprus’s summer produce, creamy avocado, sweet cherry tomatoes and halloumi cheese combine to make sunshine on a plate
Golden bread layered with sweet tomatoes and melting cheese, this Italian street food combines rustic simplicity with delicious indulgence
A great dish to make ahead, marinade the chicken for up to 48 hours for a surprisingly sweet delicate flavour
Crunchy peanuts, vibrant tomatoes, moreish crispy shallots and garlic – a real zinger of a summer salad
Lots of olive oil is the key to unlocking the sweet nuttiness of this vegetable. The result is luxuriously delicious
There are many variations of this tasty Middle-Eastern meatball, but they are all simple to put together and perfect for a barbecue
A refreshing summer salad with added layers of flavour from olives, chilli and herbs
No barbecue is complete without a burger, and the garlic seasoning of these pork ones gives a tasty French twist
A tasty cornucopia of a rice salad that can incorporate almost any store-cupboard ingredient and vegetables lurking in your fridge
A fresh, summery pie that will make a tasty main attraction for any picnic. Cut into slices for packed lunches
Herby spicy prawns with an easy chilli chutney – mouthwatering flavours that combine our Afghan and Guyanese food heritages
Inspired by a beloved dish from a Jerusalem restaurant, the charring brings out the fantastic flavours of the aubergine
A sensational cake that is soaked in cardamom-spiced milk, bake it in a foil container, give everyone a spoon and get stuck in
An easy homemade ice-cream sandwiched between freshly baked citrussy biscuits – sit in the sun and enjoy
Nothing says summer more than gooseberries, and this classic pie works beautifully in any outdoor setting
