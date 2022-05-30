ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish smørrebrød, Vietnamese salad rolls, scotch eggs – the 20 best recipes for eating outdoors

By Allan Jenkins. Compiled by Molly Tait-Hyland
 3 days ago
Trine Hahnemann’s summer smørrebrød. Prop styling: Kate Whitaker. Food styling: Bianca Nice.

A feast of easy outdoor eating. Perfect for you, for friends, for family. For the Jubilee weekend if the weather holds. Alfresco recipes to be maybe mixed and matched, eaten together anywhere. Presenting smørrebrød from Trine Hahnemann, summer rolls from Uyen Luu, a sunshine salad from Yasmin Khan. There’s Nathan Outlaw’s barbecued mackerel, Tom Kerridge’s pork burgers and Samin Nosrat’s kufte kebabs. To finish: Simon Hopkinson’s gooseberry pie or Nigel Slater’s luscious ice-cream sandwiches. Perhaps bring sunscreen, just in case.

Summer smørrebrød by Trine Hahnemann (pictured above)

Open sandwiches can be topped with anything, but seasonal ingredients such as radishes, pea shoots, new potatoes and tomatoes have the best flavours

Filled with fresh leaves and herbs, plus Vietnamese specialities such as pork or prawns, these rolls can be as simple or as inventive as you like

Fresh salad rolls by Uyen Luu. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

The perfect outdoor snack, this recipe has a soft, self-saucing yolk and the deep flavour of black pudding-studded sausage meat

Scotch eggs by Calum Franklin. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Mackerel is one of the best fish to barbecue, and a salad of zingy citrus, chilli and sweet fennel is the perfect accompaniment

Nathan Outlaw’s barbecued mackerel with fennel, red onion and orange salad. Photograph: David Loftus

Perfect for picnics or packed lunches, the freshness of the cucumber yoghurt adds a zing to the meatiness of the lentil filling

Joe Woodhouse’s curried lentil and spring green hand pies. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Inspired by the bounty of Cyprus’s summer produce, creamy avocado, sweet cherry tomatoes and halloumi cheese combine to make sunshine on a plate

Sunshine salad by Yasmin Khan. Photograph: Matt Russell

Golden bread layered with sweet tomatoes and melting cheese, this Italian street food combines rustic simplicity with delicious indulgence

Sicilian lasagne bread by Ben Tish. Photograph: Kris Kirkham Photography Ltd/Kris Kirkham

A great dish to make ahead, marinade the chicken for up to 48 hours for a surprisingly sweet delicate flavour

Chicken shish in sweet confit garlic marinade by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Crunchy peanuts, vibrant tomatoes, moreish crispy shallots and garlic – a real zinger of a summer salad

Khayan jin thee thoke – tomato and crunchy peanut salad by Rangoon Sisters Amy Chung and Emily Chung. Photograph: Martin Poole

Lots of olive oil is the key to unlocking the sweet nuttiness of this vegetable. The result is luxuriously delicious

Slow-cooked courgettes with mint, chilli and almonds by Letitia Clark. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

There are many variations of this tasty Middle-Eastern meatball, but they are all simple to put together and perfect for a barbecue

Samin Nosrat’s kufte kebabs. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A refreshing summer salad with added layers of flavour from olives, chilli and herbs

Watermelon with fried halloumi and za’atar by Sami Tamimi. Photograph: Jean Cazals/The Observer

No barbecue is complete without a burger, and the garlic seasoning of these pork ones gives a tasty French twist

Tom Kerridge’s pork burgers with sauce gribiche and burnt onions. Photograph: Jean Cazals/The Observer

A tasty cornucopia of a rice salad that can incorporate almost any store-cupboard ingredient and vegetables lurking in your fridge

Joe Trivelli’s insalata di riso al mare. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A fresh, summery pie that will make a tasty main attraction for any picnic. Cut into slices for packed lunches

Nigel Slater’s pea, herb and mozzarella pie. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Herby spicy prawns with an easy chilli chutney – mouthwatering flavours that combine our Afghan and Guyanese food heritages

Grilled chilli, coriander and lime king prawn ‘nacos’ by Cue Point’s Mursal Saiq and Joshua Moroney. Photograph: Jean Cazals/The Observer

Inspired by a beloved dish from a Jerusalem restaurant, the charring brings out the fantastic flavours of the aubergine

Whole burnt aubergine with charred egg yolk, tahini and chilli sauce by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich. Photograph: Patricia_Niven/Patricia Niven

A sensational cake that is soaked in cardamom-spiced milk, bake it in a foil container, give everyone a spoon and get stuck in

Ravneet Gill’s ras malai cake. Photograph: Ellis Parrinder

An easy homemade ice-cream sandwiched between freshly baked citrussy biscuits – sit in the sun and enjoy

Nigel Slater’s orange and lemon ice-cream sandwiches. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Nothing says summer more than gooseberries, and this classic pie works beautifully in any outdoor setting

Simon Hopkinson’s gooseberry pie. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

