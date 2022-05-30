Thousands of flights canceled worldwide amid busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2019

SEATAC, Wash. — The busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2019 came amid thousands of flight cancellations worldwide.

The effects were felt across the airline industry, and as of Monday at 5 a.m., there were already more than 1,000 flights canceled.

About 1% of those were at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

On Sunday, there were about 1,600 cancellations, 1,500 on Saturday and more than 2,300 on Friday.

The Transportation Security Administration reported some of its highest traveler numbers all year.

Sunday’s final tally has not yet been released, but there were about 2.4 million travelers on Thursday, 2.4 million on Friday, and just under 2 million on Saturday.

That’s about 6.8 million people flying over the holiday weekend, not including Sunday.

Travelers said they are noticing the travel spike with their eyes and their wallets.

“The flights are back to what it was before COVID-19, I think. Because right now, everything is more expensive,” said traveler Natalia Matloubian.

Travel hasn’t been any easier on the roads.

AAA said about 90% of all Memorial Day travelers traveled via car, even with record-high gas prices.