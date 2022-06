The Boston Celtics dealt the Miami Heat a gut-wrenching loss in Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals down in South Beach, but credit must still be given to the best East team in the regular season. For one, they have a really classy head coach in Erik Spoelstra, who had nothing but pleasant things to say about the Celtics following the defeat, even showing full appreciation of how Boston survived all the tough tests in its journey to the NBA Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO