ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Crime Report: Burglaries and Break-Ins

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has issued the following police...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Abduction And Crash In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said. Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said. The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it. Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities. While fleeing from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkridge, MD
City
Laurel, MD
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Ellicott City, MD
City
Jessup, MD
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At midnight on Saturday, May 21, an individual entered a location in the 8800-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and stole various items from one of the units. At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, an individual assaulted and robbed someone in the 8200-block of Pulaski … Continue reading "Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale" The post Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Corey Lambert, 23, of Baltimore. Original story below… ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Detectives in Harford County have charged a Rosedale man with murder after taking him into custody approximately 12 hours after a homicide that occurred on Monday. At just after 5:30 a.m. on May 30, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to … Continue reading "Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide" The post Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Burglary#Md#Columbia
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Shooting At Glen Burnie Apartment Complex, Police Say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision Involving Overturned Vehicle on Rockville Pike

A traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle in the 1100 block of Rockville Pike has closed some lanes on southbound 355. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays. Per MCPD:. “Two lanes of southbound Rockville Pike between Templeton Place and Congressional Lane Drivers are closed as...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Charges Dropped Against Montgomery County Man Accused of Raping Homeless Woman

Prosecutors dropped charges against a Gaithersburg, Maryland, man who was accused of raping a homeless woman in his apartment. The Montgomery County State's Attorney indicted 32-year-old Patrick Parker after the alleged incident in September 2021. The charges were dropped on the trial date, state's attorney spokesperson Lauren DeMarco said Wednesday, because the victim couldn't be located "despite multiple attempts by our office and police".
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Make More Than 100 Arrests Over Memorial Day Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police made more than 100 arrests for various crimes ranging from robbery to attempted murder over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department released data on Tuesday afternoon showing that 61 people were arrested for allegedly committing aggravated assault, 15 people were arrested for handgun violations, 10 people arrested robbery, and one person arrested for attempted murder. During that same time period, officers responded to eight shootings that killed five people and injured eight more, police said. There were also 17 robberies over the holiday weekend, according to authorities. Anyone with information related to any of these crimes should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp or contact the homicide unit at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

94K+
Followers
54K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy