Howard County Crime Report: Burglaries and Break-Ins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police made more than 100 arrests for various crimes ranging from robbery to attempted murder over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department released data on Tuesday afternoon showing that 61 people were arrested for allegedly committing aggravated assault, 15 people were arrested for handgun violations, 10 people arrested robbery, and one person arrested for attempted murder. During that same time period, officers responded to eight shootings that killed five people and injured eight more, police said. There were also 17 robberies over the holiday weekend, according to authorities. Anyone with information related to any of these crimes should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp or contact the homicide unit at 410-396-2100.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO