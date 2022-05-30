Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder in Pennsauken Shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store while fleeing during an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges.Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and a weapons count, and they said more charges may be filed.Police said a man tried to steal items from the Fairfield Township store's electronics department shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. Police said two shoppers tried to stop him. The suspect pulled a gun and fired, killing one customer and seriously wounding an employee.Police...

