Pennsauken Township, NJ

Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder in Pennsauken Shooting

By Charlie Dwyer
 2 days ago
Pennsauken, N.J.– A juvenile male was arrested for attempted murder in Pennsauken after shooting...

