ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Names of fallen military members honored in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LelY_0fukTGpL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otzkG_0fukTGpL00
Names of more than 7,000 fallen military members honored in Long Beach ceremony 02:27

The names of thousands of fallen American heroes were honored at a Long Beach park in honor of Memorial Day early Monday morning.

Dozens of people gathered at Rosie Riveter Park on Clark Avenue for the ceremony held at Honoring Our Fallen Memorial wall.

"As the sun rises on Memorial Day this year, together with Gold Star Families, local active-duty military, law enforcement, first responders and veterans, we will begin reading the names of our American heroes who have fallen in combat post 9/11 as reported by US Central Command," the organizing company, Honoring Our Fallen, detailed in a statement.

The event began at 5:30 a.m., and was started by a bagpipe tribute as the sun rose.

Expected to last until around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, the event also featured representatives that included active-duty military members, law enforcement officials, first responders and veterans who took turns reading a portion of the more than 7,000 names of fallen service members.

CBS reporter Kara Finnstrom spoke with Laura Herzog, one of the event's organizers prior to the event.

"It was important to me to start this as the suns rising," Herzog said. "We all get to gather with our loved ones, our families, our friends, and have a barbecue, have a picnic and celebrate the beginning of summer and so forth. But, it's an important day for us to remember those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to be able to do so."

Family members of those fallen heroes were given special pieces of rice paper and charcoal, which they were invited to use for rubbings of the names etched onto the wall to take with them.

"The most important thing to remember is that behind every name, there's a face, there's a family," Herzog continued.

The Honoring Our Fallen Memorial wall project broke ground on Memorial Day in 2015, and was completed exactly one year later. The wall features the names of more than 7,000 military members who have died in combat post 9/11/2001, including plates to service members who died in training exercises or humanitarian efforts.

CBS reporter Kara Finnstrom joined those in attendance Monday morning, speaking with several families of fallen heroes being honored at the ceremony.

"I hate the fact that his name has to be announced, because that reminds me he is no longer here," said Lupita Garcia, whose son, 21-year-old Lance Corporal Marco Andy Barranco, was killed in July 2020 in the amphibious assault vehicle training accident off the coast of San Clemente island. "It's a nightmare still, for us."

Barranco was onboard the vehicle with 19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath, whose mother was also in attendance with Garcia.

"I always walk up to things like the wall and caress the name, because you don't get to caress their face any longer," said Bath's mother, Aleta, who detailed that Memorial Day was also her son's birthday. "From about 10-years-old he decided to be a Marine. There was nothing else for him."

Bath and Garcia have spent countless time together in the wake of the tragic accident which stole both of their sons.

"For me, in Wisconsin, most of the time they don't do anything. So I come here," Bath said.

"We want people to know they made the ultimate sacrifice," Garcia concluded.

Herzog also noted that efforts were underway to add plates for World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War members killed in the line of duty.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Los Angeles and Fort Myers

Antisemitic incidents in both California and Florida have been reported over the past week. In California, multiple swastikas were carved into the windows of the IKAR synagogue office in Los Angeles. The vandalism took place overnight Thursday into Friday last week, according to the Los Angeles Times. No one was...
FORT MYERS, FL
vigourtimes.com

Fullerton man drowns at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Memorial Day – Orange County Register

A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Festival#American#Gold Star Families#Us Central Command
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
theaviationgeekclub.com

USMC KC-130J Pilot who Landed his Plane Safely in a Farmer’s Field in California after a Mid-Air Collision with an F-35B received the Distinguished Flying Cross

Marine Capt. Michael Wolff, a KC-130J pilot, was awarded the Distinguished Flying for landing “successfully after losing two engines in flight.”. The US Marine Corps (USMC) pilot who safely landed a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker in a California field after a mid-air collision with an F-35B in 2020 received the highest military aviation award on May 25, 2020 in San Diego, the service said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
foxla.com

Hundreds attend street takeovers in South LA overnight

LOS ANGELES - Police say hundreds of spectators attended a series of illegal street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight. The first street takeover of the evening was reported at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West 54th Street in South LA’s Vermont-Slauson neighborhood. Video taken from the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

California Science Center breaks ground for new Endeavour space shuttle exhibit

A groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new exhibit dedicated to Endeavour, the well-known space shuttle that operated over the greater part of 20 years, took place at the California Science Center Wednesday. Since 2012, the Endeavour has called the California Science Center in Exposition Park home, after it was retired in 2011. However, after more than 10 years, officials have decided to open a massive 200,000-square-foot exhibit for the shuttle.Currently displayed in a horizontal position, the shuttle will also be equipped with  two solid rocket boosters and a large external fuel tank and displayed in an upright, "ready to launch" position.The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Lakewood resident is new commander of Lakewood Sheriff’s Station

Dan Holguin, a 25-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and a 21-year resident of Lakewood, has been promoted to captain and named the new commander of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station. Captain Holguin started his station command Sunday, May 22, leading the over 200 uniformed and...
LAKEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor's office employee hits, kills pedestrian on freeway

LOS ANGELES - The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian on the Hollywood (170) Freeway in North Hollywood, the mayor's office confirmed Wednesday. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound freeway at Victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
ANAHEIM, CA
citywatchla.com

Saving Your Pet In A Fire Or Disaster Begins Now

An increasing number of young, unmarried adults choose a dog, cat or rabbit as a personal companion in an apartment, rather than waiting until they have a spouse, children and a house with a yard. When David Vahedi, candidate for L.A. City Controller, recently called me and asked if I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena to reclaim land meant for the 710 extension

The Pasadena City Council approved an agreement with Caltrans to reclaim land dubbed the "710 Stub.""Residents in Pasadena and the adjacent communities did not want to see that for their communities'," said Pasadena transportation director Laura Cornejo.The land was originally meant for a freeway interchange between the 710 and 210 freeways. The decades-long project hoped to connect Pasadena to Long Beach by passing through El Sereno and South Pasadena but never finished because of fierce opposition. The opposition came from many like Lori David-Denny after the plan revealed it would have to demolish thousands of homes in its path, many of...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy