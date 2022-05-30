Mubdi Gets Life in Prison for 2020 Murder of Derrick Bostick

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a felony in connection with a non-location-specific threat to shoot at a school on social media. Over this past weekend, the Virginia Fusion Center notified the Danville Police Department of the post that that originated from the city of Danville area. In partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Danville Public Schools, the Danville Police Department began an immediate investigation to determine and locate the source of the social media post.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO