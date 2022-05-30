Siblings reported missing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is desperately searching for answers as police work to track down a man who allegedly shot and killed 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas.It happened in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh in the middle of the afternoon.Now, community activists are saying more needs to be done to curb the violence.Barbara Jean Johnson, Thomas' grandmother, fought back tears as she said this about the boy's killer: "I want him to get life without parole. I want him to suffer. You made my grandson suffer with that bullet you put in his head."Thomas' family wants the men responsible for killing...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO