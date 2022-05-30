Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Teterboro Costco Parking Lot
TETERBORO, NJ – Moonachie police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TETERBORO, NJ – Moonachie police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Just another crime in Bergen county. It's happening every day! This was never the norm. Re think about electing liberals. They simply are soft on crime! I wonder how many of these crimes are being committed by criminals Murphy released from jail?
I have family who shops there all time time, this is pathetic
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 10