Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Western Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 12 miles northwest of Sioux City, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akron around 825 AM CDT. Craig around 835 AM CDT. Hawarden, Ireton and Maurice around 840 AM CDT. Sioux Center and Hudson around 845 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brunsville, Westfield and Chatsworth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO