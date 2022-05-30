8 Crazy Waterslides to Fuel Your Backyard Adventures

A few years ago, I decided to build a boat in my apartment and row from the Hudson River to the Gulf of Mexico. To many of my friends and family, this seemed like an odd choice for someone who lived in a one-bedroom apartment, not to mention someone who’d never camped alone before. The idea had come to me as far from the wilderness as a person can get — in an office building in the middle of Manhattan, where I was enjoying the culmination of my species’ efforts to get comfortable. Safely tucked away from wild animals and wild weather in my cubicle, I killed time (like millions of others) by plunging into virtual wilderness. I Googled my way across remote terrain, carefully arranging the imagined predators, strangers, and boat-crushing whirlpools into a kind of Venn diagram of adventure, hazard-orange at its heart, that thrilled me and kept me up at night.

