8 Crazy Waterslides to Fuel Your Backyard Adventures

 2 days ago
Is there more fun than a waterslide on a blazing hot summer...

Cars 108

Live Like A Park Ranger in This Cool Michigan Outpost Treehouse Airbnb

Taking the term treehouse to a whole other level, one Airbnb in Michigan will let you live just like a park ranger lookout perch, and all. You can gaze out over a 65-acre farm and pretend you are a park ranger for a day in this super cool Airbnb located on the west side of Michigan in East Leroy. the unique treehouse cabin, that's not actually attached to a tree, but sits in a white pine forest, has all the amenities inspired by a forest ranger lookout.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fatherly

Go Wild! Outdoor Gear Fit for the Whole Family

Looking for some adventure? You’d better be well-equipped. Whether you’re backpacking through the Sierras or taking a hike in your local park, tackling whitewater on the Colorado River or canoeing a placid lake, having the right equipment can be the difference between a blister-filled sunburned sufferfest and a comfortable adventure that the whole family will remember forever.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

22 Family Adventures For The Bold

Sometimes you just want to go to the beach. Swim, lounge, nap, enjoy a cocktail at 4:59 p.m. It’s a relaxing vacation but, let’s be honest, not very memorable. It’s not the kind of time you’ll look back on later in life and say, that trip sure was something, wasn’t it? “Bucket list,” “epic,” “once in a lifetime” — these are the descriptors for a different type of vacation. One that requires planning and prep. One that requires patience and some fortitude. An experience that becomes core to the family lore — bringing everyone together with repeated retellings, long after we’ve settled back into our routines at home.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

Country diary: This sea cave keeps secrets

We’ve come to the edge of our realm to see birds who’ve done the same. Kittiwakes, puffins, razorbills and guillemots, the odd pair of fulmars – they teeter, shuffle and squawk on the brink of their known world; there is fracas and stink, and precarious new life.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Hiking accessories designed to elevate your exciting outdoor adventures

The bug for trekking and hiking is reaching an all-time peak. I wouldn’t really classify myself as a hiking lover, but I do know there are quite a few outdoor enthusiasts, who love embarking on a good old hike once in a while. Being physically and mentally prepared on a hike of any sort is extremely critical – whether it’s creating the right mindset or the perfectly equipped backpack. And, I do believe a great set of hiking accessories play a major role in a successful hike! From a foldable mini stove that fits into your hiking pants to a flexible 3D-printed single material hiking shoe – these handy and innovative product designs are the best companions you could have on your trekking/hiking adventures! These are must-have essentials for all adventure lovers and thrill-seekers!
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
Motorious

Secret Classic Car Graveyard Hidden In The Woods

Yet again, we have an example of valuable classic cars just discarded in a wooded area. There are many reasons someone would do such a thing and many more why they would just keep the vehicles sitting out there for years or even decades. We also know this sort of thing is super controversial, even among enthusiasts. Whatever your feelings, you have to admit seeing these sorts of finds is interesting, even if it makes you feel sad or frustrated.
CARS
Fatherly

The Santa Cruz Boardwalk Is a Summer Highlight

There’s something transportive about an old-school beach boardwalk and all the familiar trappings — the smells of warm funnel cake, the gleeful screams of thrill riders, the clanging bells of carnival games. And the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, located 15 minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, is well worth a trip. Packed onto the mile-long stretch of sunbathed, free-to-access boardwalk are hundreds of games, rides, and sights for the whole family that are big on that certain type of old-timey Americana.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Mashed

How To Prevent Butter From Exploding In The Microwave

Melting butter in the microwave is definitely a time save. When you are popping up popcorn on the stove top, melting butter in your microwave allows you to enjoy those fluffy popped kernels that much sooner. Need a little melted butter to pour over your ears of corn? The microwave has got you covered. And, according to Bon Appetit, melted butter and baking can be a baker's best friend, depending on what you're baking, and the microwave can turn butter from a solid stick to a bowl of liquid in a matter of seconds.
Travel + Leisure

This Small Town in the Ozarks Was Voted the Best Destination for RVers — Here's Why

RV vacations are on the rise. Last year, RV owners set a new record by purchasing 600,240 vehicles — a 39% increase from 2020 and a 19% increase from the previous record, set in 2017. Over the past 20 years, the industry has reported a 62% increase in RV ownership, particularly amongst younger adult travelers, according to StorageCafe. So the obvious first question for all these new RVers is, where are you heading?
Fatherly

85 Tricky Riddles For Kids — With Answers

If a funny riddle is like a brainier version of a corny joke, hard riddles with answers are like super challenging brainteasers that reward kids with laughter in the end. In addition to teaching our kids empathy, cooperation, patience, and the like, we also want to engage their intellect. But that doesn’t mean giving them vocabulary quizzes at the dinner table — or relying exclusively on dumb jokes for laughs. Books, activities, and puzzles are all fun (emphasis on fun) ways to stimulate kids and engage them in problem-solving. But you don’t want to insult your kid’s intelligence by giving them puzzles that are too easy for them to solve. As they get older, you’ll have to work harder to keep them on their toes with even trickier riddles.
KIDS
Fatherly

How to Get Your Kids (And Yourself) Comfortable With Risky Play

The job of a parent is to protect and nurture your child, to keep them safe from harm. But sometimes the best way to raise a self-assured kid is to let them take risks. And there’s no better way to do that than through play. Although “risk” conjures ideas of recklessness and danger, research indicates that risky play — usually defined as thrilling and exciting forms of play that involve a risk of physical injury — helps kids develop resilience, self-confidence, independence, executive functioning capabilities, and risk-management skills.
KIDS
Fatherly

The Incomparable Misery And Exhilaration Of Type 2 Family Fun

A few years ago, I decided to build a boat in my apartment and row from the Hudson River to the Gulf of Mexico. To many of my friends and family, this seemed like an odd choice for someone who lived in a one-bedroom apartment, not to mention someone who’d never camped alone before. The idea had come to me as far from the wilderness as a person can get — in an office building in the middle of Manhattan, where I was enjoying the culmination of my species’ efforts to get comfortable. Safely tucked away from wild animals and wild weather in my cubicle, I killed time (like millions of others) by plunging into virtual wilderness. I Googled my way across remote terrain, carefully arranging the imagined predators, strangers, and boat-crushing whirlpools into a kind of Venn diagram of adventure, hazard-orange at its heart, that thrilled me and kept me up at night.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Fatherly

ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

