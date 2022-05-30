Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Click here to read the full article. Federal agents charged a dealer in Palm Beach, Florida, with wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering for selling allegedly fake works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and others for millions of dollars.
Through his galleries Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli, Daniel Elie Bouaziz allegedly sold reproductions of artworks that were stamped with fake seals of authenticity.
A complaint filed on May 25 in the United States District Court of the Southern District of Florida alleged that Bouaziz had also sold fake works by Banksy, Henri Matisse, Frederick Hundertwasser, Keith Haring, and...
