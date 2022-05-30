ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth. Videos posted on social media appear to show a...

Mona Lisa attacked with cake in apparent climate protest

The Mona Lisa was attacked in an apparent climate protest on Sunday, but the painting was unharmed. A man disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair had attempted to smash the glass protecting the painting in the Louvre before he smothered the glass with cake, saying in French, "People are destroying the Earth."
The Mona Lisa Is Considered to Be Priceless, Protected Accordingly

The Mona Lisa painting almost had its value compromised on May 29, when a random person smeared cake on the painting. The man dressed as a woman in a wheelchair to get closer to the artwork, and spread a handful of cake on it. Luckily, there's bulletproof glass covering the painting, which the individual attempted to break. The actual painting is perfectly fine. After the vandalism attempt, how much is the Mona Lisa worth?
