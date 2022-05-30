ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Avalon Golf Club offers professional services for hosting your next golf outing! If you are interested in having an outing with us, please visit our...

By Cape May Attractions
 2 days ago

Avalon Golf Club offers professional services for hosting your next golf outing! If you are interested in having an outing with us, please visit our...

“Double Play’s” opening weekend is rounding 3rd and sliding into home with a Pay-What-You-Wish performance at 2pm. Doors open a…

“Double Play’s” opening weekend is rounding 3rd and sliding into home with a Pay-What-You-Wish performance at 2pm. Doors open at 1pm. Tickets can not be reserve ahead of time and is first come first serve. Call the box office for more information at 609-770- 8311. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=375. Source »
CAPE MAY, NJ
Spy Boy Productions kicks off a summer of music tonight, Sunday 5/29, on the Ferry Park Green with the gritty and soulful swamp blues of Tab Benoit.

Spy Boy Productions kicks off a summer of music tonight, Sunday 5/29, on the Ferry Park Green with the gritty and soulful swamp blues of Tab Benoit. General Admission – Bring Your Own Chair tickets ($30+tax) available at the Gate. Gate opens 6:00pm on the Ferry Park Green. Special Guest Lightnin’ Malcolm hits at 6:15pm. Tab Benoit 7:00pm.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Photos from Exit Zero's post

Join us for lunch during our extended hours TOMORROW, Mon, May 30 — we will open at 12! Enjoy our famously juicy burgers and acclaimed curries, washed down with Cape May drafts and crafted cocktails. Outdoor and indoor dining is first-come, first served OR book one of our private dining trailers online at exitzero.com/fillingstation.
CAPE MAY, NJ
KIDS & CRITTERS IS BACK! Saturdays at 11:00! if you miss it, please visit our animals in the Nature Center! video courtesy o…

KIDS & CRITTERS IS BACK! Saturdays at 11:00! if you miss it, please visit our animals in the Nature Center!
CAPE MAY, NJ
The first Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market of the season was a huge success! You’re favorite vendors are back, and we’ve even ad…

The first Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market of the season was a huge success! You’re favorite vendors are back, and we’ve even added some great new vendors to the mix this season. The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market will happen every Saturday until Labor Day, from 8am to 12:30pm! Don’t miss out on everything this weekly event has to offer 🥕🌽🍅🧅💐🪐🌻🥖 #DOOWW #DowntownWildwoodFarmersMarket #DowntownWildwood #ByrnePlaza #PacificAve #WildwoodByTheSea.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! I hope that Everyone is having a FUN and Safe Holiday weekend! PLEASE don’t forget the reason for this holiday. THANK YOU to ALL Vets! Sea Bass action is good but not many Keepers. The Drumfishing is still in Full swing and we have seats available on ALL weekday Drum Trips as well as a few open seats on the Saturday nights. Only a few weeks left for Drum! Don’t miss out, Plan your trip NOW! Monday 5/30/22 is Very light, so if you are interested, call (609)884-3421 to reserve seats TODAY! I hope to see all of you again for a day or evening on the water and your chance at some of the action. Check these guys out…and Get to the SEA STAR III.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May is Pretty in Pink for This Classic Seaside Wedding

After postponing their wedding from June of 2020 to the following June, Katie & Ashley were finally able to celebrate with all their friends and family at the Willow Creek Winery in Cape May, NJ. These two fun-loving brides had a gorgeous wedding day, filled with laughter and light. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos by Emily Wren Photography. A Garden Party created all of the amazing florals and Wren Films filmed this special day at Willow Creek Winery. You can see all the images in the full gallery here, so make sure to check them out!
CAPE MAY, NJ
