Roanoke, VA

Hiker falls off McAfee Knob

By staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot...

gearjunkie.com

Appalachian Trail Hiker Falls Off Cliff, Dies; Investigation Underway

A 23-year-old hiker suffered severe injuries and died when he fell 50 feet from a prominent and popular outcrop on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. On May 29, Paul “Grandmaster” Classen fell from one of the most photographed places in Virginia and later died from his injuries. Classen,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hiker was rescued from Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County Wednesday and flown to a hospital. Bedford Fire was called to an area near Buzzards Roost to help the hiker who had fallen about 30 feet and was hurt. Information about her condition has not been released.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: 1 dead, 3 injured after Southwest Va. crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Several people were injured and another killed as a result of a crash in Giles County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Friday, May 27 around 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623. State police report that a Chevrolet Impala […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Motorcycle passenger from Waynesboro succumbs to injuries from Route 29 at I-64 crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say a Waynesboro woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash Tuesday morning at the Route 29/I-64 interchange has died from her injuries. Not including crashes investigated by State Police, 44-year old Holly Marie Minter is the 6th fatality this year in crashes investigated by Albemarle Police.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rich Creek woman died Saturday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash May 27, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:46 p.m. to the intersection of Route 460 and Cascade Drive. Ronald Hobbs, 79 of Pembroke, was driving a Chevy...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Industrial fire contained in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire cause was confirmed as “part of the manufacturing process after a hydraulic line ruptured and hydraulic fluid caught on fire.”. EARLIER STORY: A fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg was contained Tuesday afternoon, according to Lynchburg Fire crews. The fire on Adams...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Southbound 29 at I-64 reopened following crash

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: The Albemarle County Police Department says two people were hurt in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Monacan Trail Road. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail at the interchange with Interstate 64. A southbound vehicle collided with a motorcycle that...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Grayson Co. crews rescue two people stranded along New River

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After saving two individuals along the New River on Memorial Day, Grayson County first responders urged community members to be cautious during their aquatic activities as the summer season gets underway. The Independence Volunteer Fire Department says crews were dispatched shortly before 12:15 p.m....
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

32-year-old man dead after shooting in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast Roanoke. On Sunday at about 2 p.m., authorities were called to an area near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE for the report of an unresponsive person.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County man arrested after house fire and assault

(Roanoke County, VA) – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 1:43 pm the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a house fire where the homeowner had been assaulted in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Roanoke County Police responded to the scene. Upon arrival, flames were showing from the house and a victim was found in the front yard. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished by responding fire personnel from Roanoke County and Roanoke City Fire-EMS. A suspect and a suspect vehicle were quickly identified and the information was relayed to area law enforcement. About forty-five minutes after the initial 911 call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advised that they had received a call about the suspect vehicle being involved in a car crash in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County. The suspect fled on foot from the crash and was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. The suspect Caleb Firebaugh, 25, of Roanoke County was arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and is being held without bond at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail. The Roanoke County Police would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance. Detectives from the Roanoke County Police Department and investigators from the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate this incident. If anyone has information about this crime they are asked to call the Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. man found dead in North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFXR) — Authorities have released the name of a Henry County man whose body was discovered in North Carolina last week. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office say they found a man’s body in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. According […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Third regional tornado confirmed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A third tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in its Blacksburg Region during severe weather Thursday and Friday. The EF1 was in Charlotte County May 27, and was on the ground for .06 miles, along the western end...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen charged after threat to Danville school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy faces a felony charge based on a threat to a Danville school. Last weekend, the Virginia Fusion Center notified Danville Police about a social media post that contained a threat to shoot at an unspecified school. Danville Police worked with the FBI and Danville Public Schools to track the source of the post.
DANVILLE, VA

