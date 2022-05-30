ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

5 people, 1 dog saved in multiple Goochland County river rescues

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Fire Rescue saved five people and one dog during two separate incidents Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities , tubers and kayakers were also swept into trees in the water. These kinds of river obstructions are known as “strainers” and they can cause people and boats to be trapped by the force of the water.

Man rescued from mountain after falling 50-feet in Roanoke County

The recent rain in the region has caused water levels to rise and the currents of the James River to increase.

Goochland County Fire Rescue reminded weekend river-goers to wear flotation devices.

    (Courtesy of Goochland County Fire-Rescue)
    (Courtesy of Goochland County Fire-Rescue)
    (Courtesy of Goochland County Fire-Rescue)
    (Courtesy of Goochland County Fire-Rescue)
    (Courtesy of Goochland County Fire-Rescue)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Related
WSET

Woman in her 60s survives fall from Bedford County mountain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

New questions surround circumstances of James River dam incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While government policy listed on the City of Richmond’s website says anyone seeking to be on the James River when the river level exceeds 9-feet must retain a permit — a water depth federal officials have listed the James reached at the time of a Memorial Day dam incident — several sources tell WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, the city policy may no longer be in effect.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hiker was rescued from Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County Wednesday and flown to a hospital. Bedford Fire was called to an area near Buzzards Roost to help the hiker who had fallen about 30 feet and was hurt. Information about her condition has not been released.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County Animal Shelter reaches code red capacity

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal shelter and one of our hometowns needs your help. The Bedford County Animal Shelter has declared the shelter is now at code red. That means it is beyond capacity and is overflowing with dogs. The shelter says it hasn’t had to euthanize an animal...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHIO Dayton

Two missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam

RICHMOND, Va. — Two females are missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten victims were rescued, including nine rescued by authorities and one self-rescue, after the incident on the James River, according to Richmond Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

