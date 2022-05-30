ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’: When Can We Expect the First Promo for Season 13?

By Emily Morgan
 2 days ago
“Blue Bloods,” the famous police procedural series, the third longest-running CBS scripted show, just got renewed for a 13th season. So when can we expect to see some footage of what lies ahead?

As it turns out, it will probably be months until fans get any sort of video footage that reveals what we can expect in the newest season. Since CBS dropped the renewal news on April 26, the official “Blue Bloods” Instagram account has posted its regular teaser snapshots. However, we have yet to receive any official promos.

Earlier this month, the Instagram page posted about the show’s official wrap of Season 12. Soon after CBS announced the renewal news on April 26, the official “Blue Bloods” Instagram account celebrated filming its 12th season. The show officially ended Season 12 on Friday, May 6.

“A pat on the back for an incredible twelfth season,” the caption wrote. The photo included a photo of Erin, played by Bridget Moynahan, patting Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg on the back. It read “Can’t get enough? Rewatch #BlueBloods from the beginning and get caught up before Friday’s season finale now, on @ParamountPlus.”

‘Blue Bloods’ teaser likely coming sometime this fall

As “Blue Bloods” history has shown us, Season 13 will likely premiere in five months or sometime this fall. While no news of an official Season 13 premiere has been announced, fans believe that the series will go back to its regular schedule while maintaining its star-studded cast, who have been with one another for 250 episodes.

As for a promo, CBS will likely drop one a couple of weeks into September. As for how long the promo will be, it won’t be that long, given CBS’ history. For unknown reasons, the network prefers to tease fans with short, usually 10 to 20 seconds of a teaser. However, if fans want to know what’s in store, it’s best to look at the official synopsis, which will likely be released along with the teaser.

The plot of “Blue Bloods” Season 13 is still largely up in the air. However, fans will still speculate what’s in store for the Reagans. For instance, what’s in store for Danny and Baez? Will Anthony Abetemarco be invited to more Sunday dinners? What’s happening with Erin’s career?

It’s also no surprise that CBS picked up the series for another season. It usually receives a jaw-dropping 9.81 million viewers per episode, making “Blue Bloods” the fourth highest-viewed on TV, besides sports. In addition, it’s the number one most-watched show on Friday nights. So it’s safe to say fans all over the country will speculate as to what lies ahead for the cast of “Blue Bloods.” Sadly, viewers will have to wait and see what the showrunners have planned.

