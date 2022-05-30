ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Pelosi's husband was arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

The 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff's office online booking report.

