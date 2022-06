Check your strawberry stash! The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is likely linked to fresh organic strawberries. The berries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, and would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. They were sold nationwide, as well as in Canada.

16 HOURS AGO