Kenosha News editorial for Memorial Day: Lest we forget; A day for reflection | Editorial

Wisconsin is home to some of the best farmers markets. It’s officially that time of the year when you can trade shopping at a grocery store for strolling the streets. It’s time to shop the season’s freshest produce, support a local artist, buy a loaf of freshly baked bread, and enjoy the variety of sellers and products found at the farmers markets in Racine County. Now is your chance to find produce grown in your neighbor’s backyard, purchase soaps made in houses near yours, and have the chance to connect with fellow community members.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO