Kenosha News editorial for Memorial Day: Lest we forget; A day for reflection | Editorial

Memorial day, Monday, May 30: Madison area Memorial Day commemorations include the Madison Veterans Council event, which begins with music by the VFW Post 1318 Band at 9:15 am followed by the ceremony at 10 am, at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery; Fitchburg’s observance, at 12:30 p.m. at Gorman Wayside Veterans Memorial Park; and the American Legion Post 151 ceremony, 2 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens. The Monona Memorial Day parade is preceded by a 9:30 am ceremony at Monona Grove High School; the parade starts from there at 10 am along Monona Drive to Sennett Middle School, with more ceremonies following at 11:15 am, Blooming Grove Cemetery; noon, Roselawn Cemetery; 1pm, Highland Memory Gardens; and 3 pm, VFW Post #7591. Activities at Cross Plains include a parade, ceremony and chicken barbecue, beginning at 11 am at American Legion Park. And Veterans for Peace-Clarence Kailin Chapter hosts a peace rally with speakers and music, starting at 1 pm at Gates of Heaven.
Comments / 0