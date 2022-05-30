Kenosha News editorial for Memorial Day: Lest we forget; A day for reflection | Editorial

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

By Lynn Sommers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Memorial Day, is a day to honor those who have died in the nation’s wars. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. Decoration Day only recognized fallen soldiers...

IN THIS ARTICLE
