Tallahassee, FL

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 30

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Memorial Day morning was quiet with isolated areas of dense fog closer to I-75. The sky will be mostly sunny in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon with another chance of showers and thunderstorms in...

WCTV

What's Brewing? June 1, 2022

More than 30 animals are in need of a home following a habitual hoarding case in Brooks County. The family of the man who was hit and killed by an FHP trooper’s car in Tallahassee said they want answers and the streets in their neighborhood to be safer. Claire...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s 5 p.m. forecast May 30, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Monday, May 30, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast detail.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafayette; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Madison to 9 miles west of Dowling Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 535 pm EDT, damaging winds were reported near Madison with two large trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Hopewell, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Lovett, Lake Bird, Ashville, Sirmans and Shady Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 726 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hahira, or 7 miles north of Valdosta, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valdosta, Hahira, Moody Air Force Base, I-75 At Exit 22, Barretts and I-75 At Exit 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridge locals take canoe trip on Ichawaynochaway Creek

Ichawaynochaway Creek wanders through Calhoun and Baker counties in southwest Georgia before it joins the Chickasawatchee Creek and then empties into the Flint River above Bainbridge. The entire creek is 85miles long which makes it more of a river than a creek. The name appears to be a Muskogee Indian...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WJHG-TV

Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County locals and tourists who didn’t want to make the trip to the beach filled Jackson Blue Springs Monday. “I’m actually from Jacksonville, Florida,” Ryan Rose said. “I decided to come down for Memorial Weekend, I was going to go to Panama City but figured there might be a lot of people out there.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Remains of mummified infant found in Florida

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction workers made a shocking discovery Tuesday at the site of a new fast food restaurant in Wewahitchka. The workers unearthed what appears to be the body of a child. It was buried in a mound of dirt near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Ave. Gulf County Sheriff’s […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
wfxl.com

Lowndes County Highway 41 Widening Road Project traffic alerts

According to the Highway 41 Widening Road Project Updates: Lowndes County, GA, there are two traffic alerts for today, May 31. There is a road closure at the North entrance of Stewart Circle and crews will be flagging one-lane traffic. The one-lane traffic will be from Clyattstone Road for approximately 300 feet South.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Panama City Beach home sells for $7.5m

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach home has new owners after they came up with $7.5 million for the waterfront mansion. “Through the use of effective marketing and strategic negotiation, we are extremely proud of the sale of this Hamptons-style edifice here in Panama City Beach,” said luxury property specialist Lori […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WALB 10

Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties May 31-June 4 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Iconic hotel in Mexico Beach close to reopening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than three years of being damaged by the hurricane, the Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach is on track to open back up soon. “We’re still a Mom and Pops operation,” owner Tom Wood said. “I’m real proud of it. It was like someone dropped an atomic bomb in […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday. The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about possible human remains found at a construction site near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue. Deputies say the...
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WCTV

TPD is investigating shooting on Mission Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Tallahassee responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in the 2600 Block Mission Road. According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. A man was injured as a result of the shooting with non-life threatening injuries. TPD says no arrests have been made...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. biannual waste amnesty days begin this week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days will begin Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Steelfield landfill off of State Road 79. Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge. If you’re wanting to take advantage of the waste amnesty days, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Services set for Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Services will be held Thursday, June 2, for Jimbo Jackson, the longtime Leon County commissioner and educator who died Saturday at age 55 after complications from long-term COVID. A visitation will be held at 10 am Thursday at Downtown Community Church on East Palmer Avenue. A...
LEON COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida authorities say DNA helped solve 26-year-old murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 26-year-old murder case has been solved with new DNA technology, police in Florida’s capital city said Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Alan Lefferts, 71, for the 1996 killing of James Branner, who was found dead in a room at the Prince Murat Motel following a violent fight.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

The Watermelon Pageant is this weekend!

Mark your calendars, because one of the largest events Jefferson County has to offer is almost here! In just a few short days, the Watermelon Festival events will begin, launched by the much-anticipated Watermelon Pageant. This year marks the 71st Annual Watermelon Festival held by the Monticello- Jefferson County Chamber...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

