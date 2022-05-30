ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin actor soars alongside Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Ricky Garcia
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJK82_0fukNZzo00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” opened its first weekend high in the sky.

The sequel to the 1986 film made an estimated $124 million in its opening weekend, according to Paramount.

In the new film, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. He returns to the naval flight academy to train a new class of pilots. One of them is bad-boy pilot Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, played by Austin native Glen Powell.

What we know about Bansky exhibit coming to Austin

The former University of Texas Longhorn told USA Today the role was created by Cruise with Val Kilmer’s Iceman character in mind.

“We knew we wanted to have a Texas flair, to be this Southern cocky, fun guy,” Powell said. “And we knew it had to be Iceman-adjacent.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqAZj_0fukNZzo00
    CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Tom Cruise, Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly attend the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5ZBq_0fukNZzo00
    LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: (L-R) Christopher McQuarrie, Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Joseph Kosinski, and David Ellison attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVhm6_0fukNZzo00
    CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer attend the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14p11M_0fukNZzo00
    CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Lewis Pullman and Jon Hamm attend the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

He took the role seriously that he learned how to fly F-18s and even got his pilot’s license .

“‘Top Gun’ made me want to be an actor,” Powell said. “If you don’t want to be a fighter pilot or an actor after watching that movie, you’re crazy.”

The 33 year old stars alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm to name a few. It was set to be released in 2019. After several delays and the pandemic, the film is now in front of fans. Paramount skipped a streaming option.

Powell got his start on “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” which was filmed in Austin. He would go on to star in “NCIS,” “Scream Queens” and “Hidden Figures.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

