ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

1 killed, 1 critically injured after Hernando County motorcycle crash

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuEt5_0fukN2CK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man died early Monday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck in Hernando County, according to state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that a man and woman from Spring Hill, both 50 years old, were heading west on County Line Road shortly after midnight when an eastbound truck crossed into their path while making a left turn.

Lutz teen threatens school shooting in chilling post, deputies say

The truck hit the motorcycle, causing severe injuries to both the motorcyclist and his female passenger. Troopers said the man died after being taken to a local hospital while the woman remains in critical condition.

The pickup truck’s two occupants did not suffer any injuries, according to the FHP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#County Line#Traffic Accident#Wfla#Fhp#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Tampa police reserve officer arrested on DUI charge

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Police Department reserve officer was arrested on a DUI charge after he was involved in a rear-end crash Wednesday afternoon. Tampa police said 55-year-old Timothy Kent was driving his personal vehicle when he got into an accident at Causeway Boulevard and Providence Lakes Boulevard in Brandon. There were no […]
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 21-year-old Leesburg woman dead after crash on SR-44 in Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Leesburg woman is dead after her pickup truck collided with another truck in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis. In a...
EUSTIS, FL
WFLA

Man arrested for 2020 shooting of teen in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Avon Park in Dec. 2020. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Johntravious Perry, who was identified as a “person of interest” in 2020. According to a Facebook post from the […]
AVON PARK, FL
Bay News 9

2 Florida teens die when SUV crashes into retention pond

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Two teens were killed when their SUV veered off a road and crashed into a retention pond north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 17-year-old driver lost control of his Toyota Sequoia for unknown reasons late Monday night, troopers said in a news release. The passenger in the vehicle was also 17.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after crashing into Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner. Terry Waldbeesor, 75, who provided a local address of 555 Gibson Loop and was driving on a Virginia driver’s license, had been at the wheel of a red 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plates when he struck a red 2012 Cadillac shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Watercrest Independent Living and Assisted Living on County Road 466 in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He drove away from the crash without reporting it.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FWC: Arrests pending in connection to fatal boat crash

Arrests are pending in connection to a deadly boat crash near Floral City. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement report, alcohol was a factor when an 18-foot Dynasty vessel with six occupants struck a culvert at around 5:22 p.m. May 17 while heading out of Hampton Lake.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy