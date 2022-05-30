1 killed, 1 critically injured after Hernando County motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man died early Monday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck in Hernando County, according to state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that a man and woman from Spring Hill, both 50 years old, were heading west on County Line Road shortly after midnight when an eastbound truck crossed into their path while making a left turn.

The truck hit the motorcycle, causing severe injuries to both the motorcyclist and his female passenger. Troopers said the man died after being taken to a local hospital while the woman remains in critical condition.

The pickup truck’s two occupants did not suffer any injuries, according to the FHP.

