Berkeley police looking for missing woman

BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning.

Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a blue and yellow sweatshirt, and red pants.

Hershey is known to spend her days in People’s Park, in the area of Telegraph and Shattuck avenues, and near the Ashby BART station.

Anyone with information on Hershey’s whereabouts is asked to call Berkeley Police at (510) 981-5900.

