Boat capsized at Lake of the Ozarks

Oh, hell no… Look, I don’t spend much time out kayaking through the coastal rivers of North Carolina, but after this, I don’t really plan to. Experienced kayaker Peter Joyce was out paddling down the Waccamaw River recently when out of nowhere, his kayak was charged by a hungry gator. The gator hit so hard that it knocked the kayak over, except Joyce was able to grab hold of a branch to keep it from completely tipping upside down. He […] The post Kayaker Gets Rammed By Alligator & Knocked Into North Carolina River, GoPro Catches It All first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

3 DAYS AGO