ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Former England flanker Tom Wood to retire from rugby at end of season

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptEma_0fukMmd000
Northampton’s Tom Wood captained England three times.

The former England flanker Tom Wood has announced he will retire from professional rugby next month following 12 seasons at Northampton.

Wood won 50 England caps, which included two World Cup campaigns and two Six Nations triumphs in 2011 and 2017, and he captained his country three times, while he has also had a glittering club career.

He has made 240 appearances since switching to Franklin’s Gardens from Worcester in 2010, scoring 22 tries and helping the Saints to a Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014.

The 35-year-old was also part of the Premiership Rugby Cup-winning side of 2019 and was a prominent member of the Northampton team that reached the Heineken Cup final 11 years ago.

Wood, who has been out of action since February after sustaining a shoulder injury against Leicester, said: “Obviously, retiring is a difficult and emotional decision for any player. Northampton Saints has been such a big part of my life and I’ve made some very special memories. I feel privileged to have been able to pull on the jersey here for the past 12 seasons.

“I’m very proud of my playing career with both Saints and England. Having worked hard in recent years to set myself up for life after rugby, I’m excited for what the next chapter has in store.”

Wood, who won the Premiership player of the season award in 2011, was a formidable presence in the back row and was capable of playing across all three positions there.

He wrote himself into Northampton folklore with a last-gasp decisive try in the 2014 Premiership semi-final against Leicester in a season where he captained the Saints to victories in two finals.

The Breakdown: sign up and get our weekly rugby union email.

Northampton’s director of rugby, Chris Boyd, said: “You can’t overstate the contribution he’s made on the field, and if you look at his entire career in Northampton, there aren’t many people who have done more for the jersey in the history of the club. He’s been an incredible competitor and the ultimate team man, and I know everyone at Franklin’s Gardens wishes him the very best for his retirement.”

Leinster’s senior coach, Stuart Lancaster, who coached Wood for much of his England career, added: “He was tough, uncompromising and skilful and held himself and others to the highest of standards.

“His longevity as a player is a testament to his professionalism and commitment and I am certain with all the qualities he has, whichever path he chooses next, he will have success.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leinster Rugby#World Rugby#Rugby Union#Rugby World Cup#Saints And England
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Fittler pulls a switch at NSW training with Stephen Crichton running at centre - despite Jack Wighton supposedly getting the nod as coach begins mind games ahead of clash

The mind games have officially started ahead of the State of Origin series opener on June 8 - with Stephen Crichton training in the centres for the NSW Blues. On Tuesday morning at Coogee Oval, Daily Mail Australia spotted the Panthers star, 21, partake in numerous drills on the right edge next to his club teammate Brian To’o.
BBC

Sione Mata'utia: St Helens back-rower triggers one-year contract extension

Back-rower Sione Mata'utia has triggered a one-year extension to his contract with reigning Super League champions St Helens. The 25-year-old joined Saints on an initial two-year deal with the option of a third season when he arrived from Australian NRL side Newcastle in 2021. Mata'utia has played 31 games, scoring...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

295K+
Followers
75K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy