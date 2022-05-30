ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tauren Wells at Yuengling Center in Tampa Oct 06, 2022 – pre-sale code

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the Tauren Wells presale code!! For a short time you can buy your concert tickets before anyone else. Don’t...

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

Ricardo Arjona (Yuengling Center, Tampa) TechN9ne w/Joey Cool/X-Raided/¡Mayday! (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Rock the Park Tampa: House of I w/In Transit/NDO (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) Friday, June 3. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/Sam E Hues/DJ Ku (The Ritz, Ybor City) Christie Lenee w/Chasing Jonah (Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo)
TAMPA, FL
29th Annual Dunedin Craft Festival

If Tampa is on your travel agenda this June, you can’t miss out on this terrific craft event in the city’s most desirable suburb of Dunedin. It is here, a short drive from Tampa, along Dunedin’s Main Street, you will meet some of the country’s finest crafters with products all handmade in the U.S.A. The event is put on by Howard Alan Promotions and American Craft Endeavors.Enjoy viewing botanical hotplates, ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories, handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and an expansive Green Market offers something for every taste & budget. Located near Clearwater and a short drive from Tampa, Dunedin has a small-town image, but packs the punch of a bustling city.
DUNEDIN, FL
The Peach Truck is Coming Back to Tampa Bay

The Peach Truck’s highly anticipated summer tour is about to kick off and is hitting the Tampa Bay region in mid-June for pre-order pickup. The Peach Truck Tour is hitting Tampa and surrounding cities on June 15. Stephen and Jessica Rose the Founders of The Peach Truck join Gayle...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa camps kickoff the summer at capacity

This week kicks off summer camp for many Hillsborough County students, but if you had trouble finding a camp for your child this year, you’re not alone. Tampa Parks and Recreation officials say it didn't take long to fill 1,900 summer camp spots. For many campers, it will be...
TAMPA, FL
8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
TAMPA, FL
KRATE, a huge food and entertainment hub made of shipping containers, opens in Wesley Chapel

Y’all, a brand new dining and shopping destination made up of connected shipping containers is opening soon in Wesley Chapel. It will be the area’s own version of Sparkman Wharf. The KRɅTE Micro Shops will be an open-air shopping venue containing an integrated Entertainment Zone. The venue is set to feature 55 unique boutiques, offices, restaurants, and bars.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Brunchery serves up stuffed French toast, chocolate waffles, and crepes in Wesley Chapel

Tampa loves to brunch. Whether it’s a long plate of seasoned deviled eggs, or super stuffed French toast, in Tampa brunch is sacred. Nowhere is that more epitomized than at the Brunchery, a long revered sweet and savory institution in New Tampa and now Wesley Chapel. While the name “The Brunchery” may give off the decadent vibe, this restaurant is absolutely bursting with Florida charm.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Pride Events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg This June

St. Pete Pride is more than a parade, but a monthlong itinerary of parties, art receptions, gay-icon hosted events, and more. Deciding how to celebrate can feel daunting, but The Gabber has you covered with a list of Pride events in St. Pete (and Gulfport!) this June. Saturday, June 4.
GULFPORT, FL
Largo senior community gone to the dog

LARGO — If dogs are man’s best friend, it makes sense for a dog in a senior living facility to have a lot of friends. And that’s the case at Elison Senior Living of Pinecrest in Largo, as officials recently held a puppy party for residents to celebrate the 6th birthday of Max the “community dog.”
LARGO, FL

