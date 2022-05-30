Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Auglaize County

MOULTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Moulton Township on Saturday, May 28.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), 58-year-old Dawn Smith was driving a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Glynwood Road when she drove off the right side of the roadway around 10:16 a.m. OSHP said the motorcycle overturned and then struck a utility pole.

Smith was transported from the scene of the crash to Lima Memorial hospital where she later died.

OSHP reported that Smith was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors according to OSHP.

The Wapakoneta Fire Department and Buckland Fire Department responded to the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the OSHP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.