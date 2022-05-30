Flags honor veterans in Potsdam

Go Green Storage has supported the Potsdam Humane Society (PHS) for a second year with a $1,000 Hole in One Sponsorship for their golf tournament on Saturday, June 4. Pictured are Bonnie Boyd of PHS receiving the donation from Rachel, niece of Ron Paige, owner of Go Green on 11B in Potsdam. The Humane Society thanks the whole north country community for great support in helping animals--from adoptions to supporting their Best Friends Thrift Store and everything in between. Submitted Photo.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO