Flags honor veterans in Potsdam

Go Green Storage has supported the Potsdam Humane Society (PHS) for a second year with a $1,000 Hole in One Sponsorship for their golf tournament on Saturday, June 4. Pictured are Bonnie Boyd of PHS receiving the donation from Rachel, niece of Ron Paige, owner of Go Green on 11B in Potsdam. The Humane Society thanks the whole north country community for great support in helping animals--from adoptions to supporting their Best Friends Thrift Store and everything in between. Submitted Photo.
The park has been cleaned up and the water is flowing at the fountain. Pictured above is a familiar scene as Grace Franklin, on the left, and Lizzy Davis enjoy their lunch at one of the new picnic tables in the park. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Guard troops departed Northern New York on the final day of May after months of providing support at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Since February, a four-person National Guard team had been stationed at the AHMC’s Alice Center. The Guardsman spent the past three months assisting with tasks such as welcoming and screening visitors, dietary work, administrative tasks and assisting with activities.
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Cracked, broken, and tossed aside. Several headstones at the cemetery on Old Rome State Road in the Town of Hounsfield are damaged. “I was appalled,” said Cecilia Fleming. Fleming noticed the damaged headstones over the weekend. She went to the cemetery to...
Father and son firemen with future generations to come at the Colton Memorial Day parade. Above in back from left are Eric Bonno, and Leonard Bonno, who is holding Kylie Bonno. In front, from left are Jamey Cougler, Lily Bonno, Porter Cougler, and Colby Bonno. Photo submitted by Brenda Bonno.
St. Lawrence University will receive a $1.5 million gift from Jan Egbers P'21 who wants to positively impact mental health services on campus and the Laurentian staff members who support students' emotional wellbeing. For more, see story here. From left are St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris, Jan Egbers, Saints Head Golf Coach Mary Lawrence, Tom Egbers (Class of 2021), and St. Lawrence Senior Associate Vice President for Athletics Bob Durocher. Read more here. SLU photo.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky gets along with just about everyone. Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society says he gets along fine with kids, cats, and other dogs. She says the 2-year-old corgi mix would be great in just about any active home. In all, the shelter...
Artists of all backgrounds and skill levels are invited to participate in Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. Organized and hosted by Saranac Lake ArtWorks and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (SLACC), the 2022 ArtWalks series will be held along the streets of downtown Saranac Lake from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester school was evacuated Wednesday after officials found what appeared to be an old hand grenade. Around lunchtime, over 500 students evacuated to the neighboring middle school’s gymnasium after a teacher noticed what looked like a hand grenade on a student’s desk. “It...
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues. This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As of...
Owls Head outside Malone lives up to its counterparts. I like to think that in the nineteenth century there was an Adirondack surveyor named Livingston Owlshead who went around naming mountains after himself, along with his nephews William Haystack and Chester C. Cobble. All are found in abundance, and in...
Close to 500 students from the class of 2020 attended their postponed graduation. Dartmouth pitcher directs movies like he directs his fastball. When Nathan Skinner isn’t pitching strikes, he’s pitching short film ideas with his brother. Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard. Updated: 9 hours...
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council has postponed the tribe’s Name Change Referendum. The vote was set to take place on June 4 to see if tribal members approved or rejected changing the Tribe’s name to the “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.” The proposed name change was initially scheduled during the 2020 Tribal Election but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s bulk water station is now operational according to the City’s Water Department. Beginning June 1, Watertown’s water station system will no longer require keys for access. Instead, new payment methods with be limited to cred cards or debit cards only. Residents...
Event honoring boatmaker Willard Hanmer returning for July 4 weekend in Saranac Lake. A classic Adirondack event is making its return in July after a 10-year hiatus. The Willard Hanmer Guideboat and Canoe Race will take place in Saranac Lake on July 3, 60 years after the competition first took place.
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - If you think you’re seeing more furry caterpillars, you are. Spongy moths, formally known as gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region. While they may not be destroying our forests, they can ruin the trees in your neighborhood and infest your property.
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “I’m just afraid that some places will not implement the relief. They’ll keep the 16 cents,” said Paul Sipher. The $0.16 Watertown Resident Paul Sipher is referring to is a state wide gas tax suspension approved in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2022 Budget. Sipher’s concerns about the additional savings were echoed by Jefferson County Administrator Bob Hagemann when we spoke to him in April about the idea.
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - In Castorland, the buzzing of Charlie Brown’s blades means magic is in the making. Or, rather, toys. “I’ll start with these cutouts,” he said. “I get the lumber ready for the wife, she traces them out, sends them back here. I sit here and turn the machine on.
On May 30, around 1:13 a.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the Moosalamoo Campground in Salisbury for a report that Leon Forrest, 56, of Leicester, Vermont, was following and threatening people.
MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a burglary at a seasonal camp in Lewis County. Several Honda generators and a Stihl chainsaw were stolen from the camp. According to State Police, this occurred on May 18 on Culpepper Road in the town of Montague. Those...
Comments / 1