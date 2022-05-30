ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

South Side tops Seaford in semifinals

By Jamie deJong
Herald Community Newspapers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Side boys’ lacrosse will live to see another day, as the Cyclones have advanced to the Nassau County Class C finals by beating Seaford in last Friday’s semifinal, 13-10. It has been a long time coming for the Cyclones, as this will be their first championship...

Herald Community Newspapers

South Side-Manhasset boys' lacrosse final suspended by weather

Wednesday evening's Nassau Class C boys' lacrosse championship game at Hofstra featuring top-seeded Manhasset and No. 3 South Side was suspended due to severe weather with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter. South Side holds a 1-0 lead thanks to a Brady West goal. The game is scheduled to resume...
MANHASSET, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Calhoun captures Class A baseball title

Facing elimination for the fourth time in a week and trailing Clarke by two runs before swinging a bat in Wednesday’s decisive Game 3 of the Nassau Class A baseball championship series, Calhoun put together one of its biggest innings of the season at the perfect time. The top-seeded...
FARMINGDALE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Calhoun works OT for finals berth

The last time the Calhoun boys’ lacrosse team played in a county final, coach Jim Femminella was about six years old and living in Bethpage. Alex Vieni scored the tying goal with 6.3 seconds left in regulation and A.J. Molinari notched the winner with just over four minutes gone in overtime as the third-seeded Colts advanced to their first county title game since 1987 with a thrilling 10-9 win over No. 2 MacArthur in a Nassau B semifinal at Hofstra last Friday.
BETHPAGE, NY
CBS New York

2 sets of twins graduate with top honors on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Two sets of high-achieving twins have just been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating classes. All four are 17, and live within two miles of each other, but have never met. One set of twins goes to Hicksville. The other, to Bethpage. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, accolades are pouring in. In Hicksville, Sam and Sean Zhen - identical twins - are headed to Cornell."At Cornell, I'm planning to major in mechanical engineering. I found my passion in mechanical engineering through robotics," said valedictorian Sam Zhen. "I want to focus on more on aerospace, because I've always been interested in airplanes...
HICKSVILLE, NY
News 12

Port Jefferson High School alumnus, star athlete passes away at 19

News 12 Long Island has learned a 19-year-old star athlete from Port Jefferson has died unexpectedly. Aiden Kaminska graduated from Port Jefferson High School two years ago. Kaminska played football and lacrosse there - even set a Long Island record for receptions in a high school football game. Kaminska just...
Hamptons.com

How I Got Into Golf in the Hamptons

I suck at golf, but I used to really, really suck. Like I’m talking I wouldn’t be able to make it through a single hole without losing a ball. But if there is one thing having a kid and going through the pandemic was that I needed to find a hobby and I needed one quick. It wasn’t gonna be surfing, and it wasn’t going to be yoga. I suck even more at tennis, so golf it is.
SAGAPONACK, NY
islipbulletin.net

East Islip HS seniors sign college letters of intent

Four exceptional East Islip High School senior track athletes – Gianna Motto, Joy Petersen, Jenna Scandale and Samantha Tucci – signed national letters of intent on May 13 to continue their track careers in college this fall. Motto will attend SUNY Cortland, majoring in physical education. A member...
therealdeal.com

FBE plans 120 luxury condos in Huntington

Abraham Fruchthandler’s FBE Limited is aiming to bring more than 100 luxury condos to Cold Spring Harbor. FBE is in contract to purchase 13 acres from the Cold Spring Country Club in Huntington, Newsday reported. It’s not clear how much FBE is paying for the land. The developer...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Observing Memorial Day in Inwood

Beginning from the Inwood Long Rail Road station and then up Doughty Boulevard, the May 29 Inwood Memorial Day Parade honored the United States military personnel who lost their lives defending the country. The John J. Olivieri Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1582 led the parade that included the Five...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

On Memorial Day Hewlett-Woodmere remembers the fallen

From the Woodmere firehouse on Irving Place in Woodmere and along Broadway to Hewlett High School in Hewlett, the Hewlett-Woodmere Memorial Day Parade on Monday remembered those who lost their lives fighting to protect the country’s freedoms. Local businesswoman Nicole Eliopoulos was the grand marshal of a parade that...
WOODMERE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Marching in Lawrence and Cedarhurst for Memorial Day

Commemorating Memorial Day began on May 29 in Lawrence as village officials laid a wreath at the war memorial in Zion Park. Then the 103-year-old Lawrence-Cedarhurst Memorial Day Parade stepped off from Frost Lane and proceeds down Central Avenue to Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park. Parade participants included antique cars,...
LAWRENCE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck By Car While Crossing Street In Bethpage

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing a street on Long Island. The incident happened in Bethpage at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, May 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said the man was crossing the street on...
BETHPAGE, NY
longisland.com

Prime Burger Bar Opens in Plainview

Adding to locations in Commack and a Babylon Burger Bar in, well, Babylon, Prime Burger Bar has opened in Plainview. With a proprietary blend of prime chuck, short rib and ribeye steak in their burgers, they offer specialties and build your own. Apps include a giant Bavarian pretzel with ale mustard, honey mustard, and house cheese sauce ($10.95) and spinach artichoke dip, which is their own take on the classic dish made with five types of cheese served with tortilla chips ($12.95).
PLAINVIEW, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Father-son duo open Smoke Shack BBQ in Mastic Beach

At Mastic Beach’s new barbecue joint, Brandon Cahill shares his grandmother’s sauce with his diners. Last week, Smoke Shack BBQ opened in Mastic Beach, where hungry guests can get a taste of Brandon Cahill’s grandmother’s renowned barbecue sauce recipe. The sauce tops pulled pork, racks of ribs and any other dish customers douse in it at their table.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
vigourtimes.com

The best new Hamptons restaurants for summer 2022

Thanks to a host of seriously talented chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers and other hospitality pros, the Hamptons dining scene looks more promising than ever this season — it’s time to start making your must-eat list. From freshly conceived concepts to handsomely reimagined staples, these hot spots are ready to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Historic Home In Port Jefferson Village!

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large kitchen, sun porch, and a Legal Accessory Studio Apartment above the detached 1.5 car garage.The studio is separate from the house, providing complete privacy. PJ Village amenities and very Low taxes. $875,000 | MLS# 3396733. For more information click here.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Shark Spotted Along Shoreline Of Nassau County Beach

Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore. A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

