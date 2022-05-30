South Side tops Seaford in semifinals

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Two sets of high-achieving twins have just been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating classes. All four are 17, and live within two miles of each other, but have never met. One set of twins goes to Hicksville. The other, to Bethpage. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, accolades are pouring in. In Hicksville, Sam and Sean Zhen - identical twins - are headed to Cornell."At Cornell, I'm planning to major in mechanical engineering. I found my passion in mechanical engineering through robotics," said valedictorian Sam Zhen. "I want to focus on more on aerospace, because I've always been interested in airplanes...

