One of the most historic homes in the East Village (and NYC!) — 44 Stuyvesant St. — is now on the sales market for the first time, well, forever, apparently. The location of this house within the St. Mark's Historic district cannot be more picturesque than where Stuyvesant Street meets East 10th Street. A wonderful and truly magnificent early Federal House that was built in 1795, for Nicholas William Stuyvesant, the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant. This house has immense historical significance as it is the oldest building in Manhattan that has been used continuously as a single-family house.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO