Americans of every kind came together for Taps Across America, a one-of-a-kind Memorial Day tribute. Since 2020, CBS News has called on musicians, horn players especially, to honor the fallen by playing Taps at 3 p.m. — the National Moment of Remembrance. The goal is that someday the true meaning of Memorial Day will be inescapable — that no matter where you live, at 3 p.m. local time, you will hear Taps lofting over your neighborhood. And just based on the videos already rolling in this year, we're well on our way.CBS News received videos of people from all over, from their...

