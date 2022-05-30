Cooper Deli, iconic Irondequoit sandwich stop, to close for good

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Cooper Deli has been serving meals to the Irondequoit community since 1946, but will soon be closing its doors for good.

Earlier this month, the business announced on Facebook that the restaurant near the corner of Titus Avenue and Cooper Road does not have an official close date, but hopes to be open until the end of June.

The social media post does not specify the reason for closure but added that the lease is ending and the store will be permanently closing.

“We are very thankful for all of our loyal customers who have always supported us,” the Facebook post said in part. “Creating these relationships with you all is something that we have truly enjoyed. We know that there are many who feel a connection here and have many memories within these walls. We hope you are able to stop in and enjoy one of your favorites before we officially lock the doors!”

The Irondequoit staple specializes in breakfast and sandwiches for lunch, with more than 60 specialty sandwiches on its menu.

If you’d like to stop by for one last meal before the business closes, the current hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

