(Bismarck, ND) -- One women's health organization is looking to create and spread awareness on "Menstrual Inequities" happening across North Dakota. The North Dakota Period Project is gathering donations, either by dollar or by materials, to create "Period Packs". The packs contain hygiene products like tampons and pads, hand sanitizer, and packets which give instructions on how to use the contained products. The North Dakota Period Project then distributes the packs to communities in need of menstrual supplies.

1 DAY AGO