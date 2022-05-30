ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

91-year-old New Town teacher retires

By Kyle Cornell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Town, ND) -- A 91-year-old New Town teacher is now retired. Val...

Memorial Day fatalities in ND climb

The Memorial Day holiday weekend turned out to be a dangerous one on North Dakota Highways. Fatality crashes around the state claimed at least five lives and left others injured. A 24-year old Williston man, Brandon Burkemo, died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup in Williams County on Monday.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations

MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE (5/31 at 6 p.m.): Your News Leader has learned new details of what caused a lockdown for much of Tuesday at Trinity Health’s hospital locations in Minot. The provider said they were notified this morning of a credible threat to its facilities, and put...
MINOT, ND
Memorial Day ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Local veteran’s organizations in the Minot area will honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms, with a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery. The event is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery, the ceremony will include the laying of a wreath, gun salute, and more.
MINOT, ND
Williams County motorcycle crash adds to holiday weekend fatality count

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – Four people died in motorcycle crashes over the Memorial Day weekend in North Dakota. The latest happened Monday morning north of Williston, at the intersection of a Williams County road and the Love’s Travel Center. The Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was eastbound on...
Downtown apartments accepting applications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trestle apartments on Main Street are Bismarck is now accepting applications for tenants. They have space for businesses and people looking to live downtown. According to their website, the ground floor of the building located between 6th and 7th street will feature a variety of food...
BISMARCK, ND
Second man charged in November Keelboat Park shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jonathan Sanchez, a 19-year-old man from Williston, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, in connection with a shooting incident at Keelboat Park back in November 2021. Sanchez is being charged with an Attempted Murder charge along with 19-year-old Deanthony Claiborne of Bismarck, who was arrested in December. Sanchez is currently in […]
BISMARCK, ND
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August

MINOT, N.D. – After five years in the making, the Minot Parks Department has started construction on a 248-acre Outdoor Recreation Area. The park is west of Minot, located off County Road 15. When completed, the park will host more than 70 acres for trails. There will be an...
MINOT, ND
Williston man dies after motorcycle, vehicle collision

WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man has died after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado Monday. Police say the collision occurred north of Williston on County Road 6. They say the man, 24 year old Brandon Burkemo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 63 year old Earl Ray.
WILLISTON, ND
Body recovered from Souris River

(Minot, MN) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Souris River. The Ward County Sheriff's Department says kayakers reported seeing the body earlier Friday. The body was recovered through efforts from the sheriff's department, the Minot police, and the Minot Fire Department. The circumstances surrounding the...
MINOT, ND
Body pulled from Souris River in Minot

(Minot, ND) -- No foul play is suspected following the discovery of a body recovered from the Souris River on Friday. Officials from the Ward County Sheriff's Office says kayakers found the body in the river. Minot Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Officials with the sheriff's office...
MINOT, ND
Man arrested on suspicion of terrorizing juvenile in Velva

Police arrested a man accused of holding a weapon at a juvenile on Monday in Velva. According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 5 p.m. It’s believed the man was intoxicated at the time. He was arrested around 10 p.m. He’s being charged with terrorizing. KX News will release the man’s […]
VELVA, ND
One dead in Ward County fatal crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Nathan Joel Wohlk of Ryder, North Dakota passed away in a car crash traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a home in rural Ryder on Friday, May 27 around 11:16 p.m. At the time of the crash, Nathan had two […]
WARD COUNTY, ND

