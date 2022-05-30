91-year-old New Town teacher retires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson woman’s hobby has created thousands of special gifts for newborn children’s families. “There’s 250 here, 250 caps,” said Beverly Haag, Dickinson. These baby caps are just a small sample of what Beverly Haag has knit and crocheted through the years.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend turned out to be a dangerous one on North Dakota Highways. Fatality crashes around the state claimed at least five lives and left others injured. A 24-year old Williston man, Brandon Burkemo, died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup in Williams County on Monday.
MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE (5/31 at 6 p.m.): Your News Leader has learned new details of what caused a lockdown for much of Tuesday at Trinity Health’s hospital locations in Minot. The provider said they were notified this morning of a credible threat to its facilities, and put...
MINOT, N.D. – Local veteran’s organizations in the Minot area will honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms, with a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery. The event is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery, the ceremony will include the laying of a wreath, gun salute, and more.
MINOT, N.D. – A body found in the Souris River southeast of Minot Friday is believed to be that of a 20-year-old Minot man reported missing last month, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Jason Kraft said investigators believe the body is that of Ashlan Garcia,...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trestle apartments on Main Street are Bismarck is now accepting applications for tenants. They have space for businesses and people looking to live downtown. According to their website, the ground floor of the building located between 6th and 7th street will feature a variety of food...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jonathan Sanchez, a 19-year-old man from Williston, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, in connection with a shooting incident at Keelboat Park back in November 2021. Sanchez is being charged with an Attempted Murder charge along with 19-year-old Deanthony Claiborne of Bismarck, who was arrested in December. Sanchez is currently in […]
MINOT, N.D. – After five years in the making, the Minot Parks Department has started construction on a 248-acre Outdoor Recreation Area. The park is west of Minot, located off County Road 15. When completed, the park will host more than 70 acres for trails. There will be an...
Police arrested a man accused of holding a weapon at a juvenile on Monday in Velva. According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 5 p.m. It’s believed the man was intoxicated at the time. He was arrested around 10 p.m. He’s being charged with terrorizing. KX News will release the man’s […]
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Nathan Joel Wohlk of Ryder, North Dakota passed away in a car crash traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a home in rural Ryder on Friday, May 27 around 11:16 p.m. At the time of the crash, Nathan had two […]
