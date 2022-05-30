ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Husband of Nancy Pelosi arrested for DUI

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 2 days ago

(Napa Co., CA) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is facing DUI charges in California. Paul Pelosi was arrested Saturday in...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Judge denies Palin's request for new trial

(Juneau, AK) -- A federal judge is denying former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's bid for a new trial in her defamation case against The New York Times. U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff filed a written decision yesterday denying the request in full. Rakoff says Palin's motion is "wholly lacking in merit" and that the former Republican Alaska Governor failed to provide "even a speck" of evidence supporting her claim that she was intentionally or recklessly defamed by the defendants.
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Attorney General defends angry tweets

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is defending a series of tweets where he challenged a man and called him names. Wrigley posted the tweets Tuesday, calling retiree Henry Lebak a "dirtbag" and challenging him to "be a man" and come to Wrigley's office. Wrigley says the challenge was not an invitation to a confrontation or physical altercation.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Report: Ravnsborg not running for reelection

(Pierre, SD) -- Reports say Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not be running for re-election. Sources say Ravnsborg has been telling close confidants and Republican delegates that he won't be running for office again this year, no matter the outcome of a Senate impeachment trial. Ravnsborg was impeached by the South Dakota House of Representatives in April over his actions related to a deadly crash in September 2020.
PIERRE, SD
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota Gubernatorial race thinning out

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of candidates who had been running to attempt to unseat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz this November have dropped out of the race. Former Sheriff in Hennepin County Rich Stanek did not file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline at the Secretary of State's office. Stanek's campaign has released a statement he will be returning to consulting for law enforcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota rural EMS report released

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report documents data related to rural Emergency Medical Services response times and practices. The Center for Rural Health at the University of North Dakota received a grant in 2018 to participate in a demonstration project for the purpose of seeing how 120 EMS agencies across the state performed during 911 calls compared to the national average. The recently released report found North Dakota is above the national average for pain management and intervention.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Musk tells Tesla staff to return or leave

(Palo Alto, CA) -- It looks like the world's richest man isn't happy with Tesla executives working from home. Elon Musk is the CEO of the electric vehicle maker. He reportedly sent an email to staff saying they must work at least 40 hours in the office or risk being fired. He's criticized other remote policies before, despite several companies allowing their employees to stay home longer or even forever.
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota Veterans could qualify for two thousand dollar bonus

(St. Paul, MN) -- Some Minnesota veterans may qualify for a bonus of up to two-thousand dollars. Governor Walz and the Minnesota Legislature recently approved a 25-million dollar bonus program for veterans who served between 9/11 and August 2021. Walz says the payment is a thank you for the service veterans provided to their state and country.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
wdayradionow.com

Conservation groups take issue with North Dakota anti pollution plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Conservation groups in North Dakota are taking issue with the state's anti-pollution plan. The National Parks Conservation Association and Badlands Conservation Alliance argue that the state's draft regional haze plan will lower air quality across the state over the next decade. The National Park Service calls North...
wdayradionow.com

Xcel to charge North Dakotans highest rates

(Fargo, ND) -- Xcel Energy is set to charge North Dakota customers its highest rates. A hearing was held Wednesday regarding a 2021 proposal by the utility company to charge a 25-dollar fee a month to residential customers, up from 18-dollars. The commission is settling with Xcel on a rate charge set at 22-50.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota Lawmakers: Some Federal infrastructure funding in jeopardy

(St. Paul, MN) -- Some federal infrastructure funding is in jeopardy because of a stalemate at the state level. Minnesota lawmakers were deadlocked on state matching dollars that are part of a spending and tax agreement that fell apart at the end of the legislative session over a week ago.
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota among worst states for Homeowners Insurance

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Damaging storms are causing financial issues for homeowners in Minnesota. A new analysis by Bankrate.com ranks the state the fourth-worst in the country for homeowners insurance. The study shows the average cost of homeowners insurance for a policy with 250-thousand dollars in coverage tops 17-hundred dollars a year. The rate is 500-dollars more than the national average.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napa Co#House#Brown University
wdayradionow.com

Tornadoes, strong storms slam Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- A trail of damaged buildings and power outages are left behind after a line of tornadoes and strong storms slammed western Minnesota. At least 75 structures were damaged Monday in the city of Forada, where numerous trees were uprooted. Mayor David Seller says no deaths or significant injuries have been reported.
wdayradionow.com

Widespread Dangerous Severe Weather Likely

Later this afternoon, after 3:00 PM, particularly dangerous severe thunderstorms are expected to form and track into our area. These storms will hold the likelihood of tornadoes. Some could be strong and long-tracked. Large hail upwards of 2 inches and damaging wind gusting upwards of 80+ mph will be possibilities. The window looks to set up between 3 and 7 o'clock; however, a couple of storms could be strong to severe after 7:00 pm into the early overnight. However, the severe threat will become less and less through the Red River Valley as we head into tonight. Attached above is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe weather. A Level 1-3 out of 5 has been issued for eastern North Dakota, while a level 4 is issued for eastern South Dakota and most of Minnesota, including Lakes Country. These storms will be quick moving, so make sure you have alerts turned on and have a shelter in mind in case needed. Particularly life-threatening and dangerous weather may develop near you! Most favorable in western and central Minnesota. A tornado watch will likely be issued for Minnesota and possibly extend into North Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Two International Airlines are beginning service out of MSP

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Two new options for international airlines are available at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Condor Airlines is relaunching its non-stop flight to Frankfurt, Germany after a two-year break. Air Canada is also launching a new year-round, daily flight to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport. Flights will begin Wednesday.
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota free fishing weekend coming up

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's free fishing weekend is coming up. Anglers in the state 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license starting June 4th at sunrise to June 5th at sunset. Residents 15 and younger don't need a fishing license at any point in...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy