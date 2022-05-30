ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 climber killed and 2 injured in rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA climber died and two others were injured after a rockfall and avalanche on Mount Meeker in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday morning, park authorities said. Three climbers were involved in the accident, two males and a female, according...

