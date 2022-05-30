CPD: Foul play not suspected after two bodies found on Millwood Avenue

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Three men have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy inside his home. According to WCBD-TV, on Friday, May 13, suspects opened fire from a vehicle into a home on McClain Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. and struck Winston Hunter. Three days after the fatal shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a vehicle of interest in the case, which appeared to be a silver sedan. The Times and Democrat reports it was later identified as a 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200.

