CPD: Foul play not suspected after two bodies found on Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left one man dead last month. According to the Columbia Police Department, Andra Goodwin has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an incident on the 100 block of Wilkes Road Sunday, May 22.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A mother has been arrested after Richland County deputies say she left her toddler in a hot car in Columbia. After receiving reports of a child trapped in a vehicle, deputies said they responded to 2700 block of Decker Blvd on Friday, May 27, around 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said saw an 18-month-old locked in a vehicle with the windows up.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The two people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County have been identified. Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia, were killed after being shot at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads, according to Horry County […]
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a yard early Tuesday morning in Chester. According to the Chester Police Department, officers went to Wylie Street just before 7 a.m. after reports came in of an unresponsive person in a yard.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found on Millwood Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say they found the body of 68-year-old Johnny Drayton at an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue at 11:22 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., police say they found the body of 51-year-old Sam McCray Jr. at the El Cheapo Laundry in the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving a two-year-old at a Columbia apartment complex. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 100 Willow Oak Drive Monday afternoon and found a two-year-old who had been shot. Officials say at this time, investigators believe the shooting was "accidental."
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a moped driver has died after striking the side of a pickup truck in Orangeburg County last month. Troopers say the collision occurred on May 14 around 11:40 p.m. on Hickory Hill Road at Shillings Bridge Road. Investigators say the driver of a moped was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road when it struck the side of 2013 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling south on Hickory Hill Road and passing over Shillings Bridge Road.
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — A second body was recovered from an Upstate river this week. The most recent body was found at about 6:30 p.m. in the Saluda River about 20 feet off the bank and five feet underwater, according to Brian Lewis, with Ware Shoals Police Department. According...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 36-year-old Buddie Davis Jr. Davis is accused of getting into a verbal altercation with a woman and assaulting her. He is also accused of taking the victim’s phone and not letting her leave during the incident.
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker say a two-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday evening, May 29, 2022. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports details of the incident: at approximately 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of W. Patricia Drive at Deacon Lane, a 2013 Cadillac XTS was travelling south on Deacon Lane when two-year-old Isiah Barno ran into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office sent out a corrected date of the incident. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County Animal Control officer has been fired after a dog’s body was dumped in Chesterfield County, according to authorities. Carolina Perry and Shannon Simms were on a […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Three men have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy inside his home. According to WCBD-TV, on Friday, May 13, suspects opened fire from a vehicle into a home on McClain Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. and struck Winston Hunter. Three days after the fatal shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a vehicle of interest in the case, which appeared to be a silver sedan. The Times and Democrat reports it was later identified as a 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of a 6-year-old boy in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday that 20-year-old Michael Lloyd was taken into custody in Ontario, New York, a small town near Rochester. Lloyd is charged with murder.
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A teenager from Florence has died following a shooting at apartments near Coastal Carolina University Sunday morning. Joshua McPherson, 17, died at a local hospital following the shooting at Coastal Club Apartments, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Those apartments are on Highway...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has seized more illegally possessed guns than there have been days in 2022. The department reports through May 25, 311 guns have been seized (over a 144-day period). CPD posts the photos online as part of an ongoing awareness campaign. The description...
