Sioux Falls, SD

Noem speaks at NRA annual meeting

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sioux Falls, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing criticism after speaking at the 2022 NRA Annual Meeting. Noem spoke over the weekend in...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 3

Trauma Book
2d ago

Cynisn , while Families bury the innocent you equate guns and point to 2nd Amendment. No trade off these were babies . Youprefer a position over Human values You are no hero no good example We love our Nation ❤️ I pray healing 🙏

Reply
4
wdayradionow.com

Cleanup underway in Minnesota; Oak Grove selects new President; SD Gov. Noem addresses NRA convention

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Minnesotans clean up after a stormy Memorial Day; The Oak Grove school system promotes Otterson to top post; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem follows through on commitment to NRA convention.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Attorney General defends angry tweets

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is defending a series of tweets where he challenged a man and called him names. Wrigley posted the tweets Tuesday, calling retiree Henry Lebak a "dirtbag" and challenging him to "be a man" and come to Wrigley's office. Wrigley says the challenge was not an invitation to a confrontation or physical altercation.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Report: Ravnsborg not running for reelection

(Pierre, SD) -- Reports say Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not be running for re-election. Sources say Ravnsborg has been telling close confidants and Republican delegates that he won't be running for office again this year, no matter the outcome of a Senate impeachment trial. Ravnsborg was impeached by the South Dakota House of Representatives in April over his actions related to a deadly crash in September 2020.
PIERRE, SD
wdayradionow.com

One-Fourth of Minnesota Legislators not seeking reelection

(St. Paul, MN) -- Over a quarter of the Minnesota state legislative body is not seeking reelection. Fifty-nine Representatives and Senators will not be campaigning again, according to Fox-9 data. This is the highest number of incumbents not seeking another term in Minnesota in over 50 years. Many of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota Gubernatorial race thinning out

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of candidates who had been running to attempt to unseat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz this November have dropped out of the race. Former Sheriff in Hennepin County Rich Stanek did not file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline at the Secretary of State's office. Stanek's campaign has released a statement he will be returning to consulting for law enforcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Kristi Noem
fox7austin.com

Texas teachers union, other groups protest Ted Cruz over gun stance

AUSTIN, Texas - A group representing nearly 70,000 teachers joined together with other organizations for a march to Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's Austin office over his stance on guns. In a news release, the Texas American Federation of Teachers said the march was being held to send a...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Move Over! Central TX Has 2 of Fastest-Growing Cities in United States

The mayor of one Central Texas city says being number one in this category is a 'scary distinction'. You've probably noticed that the Lone Star State is getting crowded. Our population has exploded, and recently-released Census numbers show some surprising differences between 2010 and 2020. Fastest-Growing Cities in America. New...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota Lawmakers: Some Federal infrastructure funding in jeopardy

(St. Paul, MN) -- Some federal infrastructure funding is in jeopardy because of a stalemate at the state level. Minnesota lawmakers were deadlocked on state matching dollars that are part of a spending and tax agreement that fell apart at the end of the legislative session over a week ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
defendernetwork.com

Protesters speak outside Houston NRA Convention

Tensions were not nearly as high as some expected as protesters confronted NRA Convention attendees and members of the various law enforcement agencies who were there to protect them. However, passions were still on level 10 regarding people’s stances on gun accessibility, gun reform, gun violence and the need for something to be done to protect children, teachers and others from being potential targets.
HOUSTON, TX
wdayradionow.com

Conservation groups take issue with North Dakota anti pollution plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Conservation groups in North Dakota are taking issue with the state's anti-pollution plan. The National Parks Conservation Association and Badlands Conservation Alliance argue that the state's draft regional haze plan will lower air quality across the state over the next decade. The National Park Service calls North...
BISMARCK, ND
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following school shooting

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde where 19 students and two adults were killed last week in a school shooting. Abbott issued the disaster declaration Tuesday to accelerate the availability of state resources to the community of Uvalde, located about 100 miles west of San Antonio. It will also suspend that regulations would "prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting" the governor's office said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX

