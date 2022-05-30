Noem speaks at NRA annual meeting
(Sioux Falls, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing criticism after speaking at the 2022 NRA Annual Meeting. Noem spoke over the weekend in...www.wdayradionow.com
(Sioux Falls, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing criticism after speaking at the 2022 NRA Annual Meeting. Noem spoke over the weekend in...www.wdayradionow.com
Cynisn , while Families bury the innocent you equate guns and point to 2nd Amendment. No trade off these were babies . Youprefer a position over Human values You are no hero no good example We love our Nation ❤️ I pray healing 🙏
Comments / 3