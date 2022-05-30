ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Parents turn to Alexa and Google Home to help with ‘harder’ school homework

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wge0q_0fukJYFv00

More than two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey.

Research from TalkTalk found that the use of smart plugs, typically used to connect voice assistants to a power source, has increased by 47% over the past year, with difficult homework being blamed for the surge.

Three quarters of parents – 75% – said school work is more difficult now than when they were at school, while more than half – 52% – said they had given the wrong answers to their child’s homework.

Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework

Two thirds – 66% – also said they felt embarrassed for not knowing the right answer in front of their children, while 55% had secretly used voice assistants to answer their children’s questions.

According to TalkTalk’s poll of more than 1,000 parents in April 2022, parents rated history, geography and maths as the most difficult subjects, with more than half needing help with answering key stage two questions, such as the names of King Henry VIII’s wives.

Other common questions included the global population to the nearest billion, questions on the Pythagoras theorem, the names of the Hindu festivals Holi and Diwali and the date of the Great Fire of London.

Jonathan Kini, managing director at TalkTalk, said: “Our latest Internet Insights report reveals how we’re living in a golden age of gadgets.

“Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework.”

The poll found that more than half of parents had bought new smart device technology in the last year to improve their day-to-day lives, while more than eight in ten – 84% – said having fast and reliable internet access helps their child to learn.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

What an Alexa red ring means and how to fix it

We’re conditioned to associate a red ring on our devices as bad news. If you suddenly see one on your Alexa device like an Echo, it’s easy to start worrying. It’s even worse when you try to use Alexa but find that the voice assistant isn’t responding as it should.
AMAZON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
komando.com

How new Alexa features can help care for the older people in your life

It can be challenging when caring for an aging loved one. There aren’t many tools to make the job more accessible, and with COVID-19 around, face-to-face meetings are difficult. But when you can’t physically be with your loved ones, companies like Amazon attempt to make the world a smaller...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Home#Smart Home#School Work#Global Population#Hindu
ZDNet

How to delete yourself from internet search results and hide your identity online

There is now a very thin line, easily broken, which separates our physical and digital identities. Social networks have evolved from the days of MySpace to valuable, data-slurping machines that have information on everything from our friends and family to our voting habits. When you apply for a new job,...
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
komando.com

Tech security: How to wipe your phone or computer if it’s lost or stolen

Selling your old tech can put cash in your pocket, but don’t forget your devices store sensitive data that you don’t want a stranger to access. Your smart speaker, for example, knows your location and may even store your voice recordings locally. Tap or click here for steps to wipe and deregister your Amazon Echo before selling it.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Home Security Camera of 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The safety of your home is important to you. Having one of the best home security cameras set up when you're away will help give you better peace of mind. Smart security cameras record videos and send you an alert message when motion is detected. We also love home security cameras because they're affordable, can be self-installed, and come in weatherproof designs. Whether you're looking for an indoor or outdoor camera, we've selected some of the best ones that are available today.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

DuckDuckGo Mobile Browser blocks you from being tracked

Since it was first released on February 29th, 2008, DuckDuckGo has became known as a privacy-first search engine, a browser that blocks trackers from following you, and an app that protects you from trackers even when you're simply accessing your email. How does DuckDuckGo make money?. Now you're probably wondering...
CELL PHONES
newschain

Denmark gives ‘clear signal’ with EU defence policy vote

Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod has said he expects Denmark to join the European Union’s common defence policy after two-thirds of voters who cast ballots in a referendum supported abandoning a 30-year-old waiver that kept the EU country out. There are “a series of formal steps before Denmark can...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy