When it’s my turn to be the pediatrician in the well-baby nursery at my hospital, my job is to counsel new parents about healthy newborn behaviors and assure them their babies are capable of basic survival. Breathing. Eating. Pooping. The rhythm and routine of newborn assessment are rote: look, listen, feel. Healthy babies have commonalities that allows doctors like me to decipher illness from health. When I look, I note each infant has one mouth, two eyes, four limbs wiggling about. I place my stethoscope atop each tiny chest, listening for crisp, clear breaths between rapid, steady heartbeats. I feel each baby’s bones as I run my fingers across clavicles, along spines, atop skulls. I identify with the pure affection manifest as mothers cuddle their children against their chests.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO